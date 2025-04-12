|
Live Thread: Clemson vs. Stanford game two
6 hours ago- -
The Tigers and Cardinal face off at 6 pm at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers won 11-1 Friday night in game one of the series. Aidan Knaak pitched six strong innings to earn the win, and tonight it's Ethan Darden's turn on the mound as the Tigers look to improve on their 32-5 record.
STAFF
21:46
Sasaki weakly grounds out to Gaffney at first, who secures the final out preserving the 11-10 Clemson win.
STAFF
21:45
Stanford has two on with two out in the top of the ninth and Sasaki up to the plate.
STAFF
21:28
Stanford strands a runner at second. Tigers lead 11-10, B8.
STAFF
21:19
Nothing doing for Clemson in seventh. Tigers lead 11-10 as we head to the 8th.
RU4GOD2
21:10
STAFF
21:09
Stanford had runners at first and third with nobody out, but couldn't push a run. Clemson preserves the 11-10 lead as we stretch in the seventh.
RU4GOD2
21:08
STAFF
21:00
Clemson leads 11-10 after six innings.
STAFF
20:49
Jacob Jarell gives Clemson an 11-10 lead in the sixth with a homer to the camera deck in centerfield.
STAFF
20:36
The Tigers get two to tie the game at 10-10 but leave the bases loaded in the fifth.
STAFF
20:25
Ciufo followed with a hit off the left field wall and scored on a single through the left side to tie the game at 10-10 in the fifth.
STAFF
20:24
Paino with a rocket over the center field wall to cut Stanford's lead to 10-9 in the fifth.
STAFF
20:18
Jarrell throws out a runner trying to steal second. The Cardinal lead 10-8, M5.
STAFF
20:07
Nothing doing for Clemson in the fourth. The Cardinal lead 10-8.
STAFF
19:58
Reed Garris in to pitch for Clemson with runners on the corners and two out.
STAFF
19:57
Ethan Hott continues his hot hitting with a two-out single to give Stanford a 10-8 lead.
STAFF
19:52
A one-out RBI double ties the game at 8-8 in the fourth.
STAFF
19:47
With runners on first and second and one out, Dvorsky's day is done. Clemson will look to Drew Titsworth.
STAFF
19:39
A couple of lineup changes for the Tigers: Nathan Dvorsky into pitch for Joe Allen and Jack Crighton in for TP Wentworth in RF.
STAFF
19:37
Clemson goes down in order in the third. 8-7 Tigers after three.
STAFF
19:29
Allen got the first two outs with ease, but a throwing error by Purify put a runner on first. Haskins followed with a two-run homer over the Chapman Grandstands to cut Clemson's lead to 8-7 with two outs in the third.
STAFF
19:22
Paino works a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-5 Tigers after two innings.
STAFF
19:17
Two more Tiger runs have scored on a Priest double and Gaffney single to right. 7-5 Tigers with two outs in the second.
STAFF
19:08
Ciufo scored on a Purify fielder's choice to tie the game at 5-5.
STAFF
19:04
Dom Listi lifted a ball into no man's land in center to plate Paino from third and cut Stanford's lead to 5-4. No outs.
STAFF
18:56
Allen gets the final out of the second, but Stanford did damage to take a 5-3 lead.
STAFF
18:52
Joe Allen will replace Darden.
STAFF
18:51
Another single...another Stanford run. The Cardinal lead 5-3 with the bases loaded and two outs. Darden's day is done.
STAFF
18:45
Stanford's inning continued with Hott stealing second and scoring on a Haskins single to second. Haskins came around to score on a dropped fly ball by TP Wentworth to give Stanford a 4-3 lead.
STAFF
18:38
Stanford got the first two runners on, and Ethan Hott made Darden pay with a single over a leaping Ciufo to plate both and cut the Tigers' lead to 3-2 with two outs in the second.
STAFF
18:29
Clemson leads 3-0 after one inning thanks to the Collin Priest homer.
STAFF
18:23
Toran O'Harran with a 7.36 ERA will take over on the mound for the Cardinal with the bases clear and one out. 3-0 Clemson B1
STAFF
18:21
Collin Priest with a 3-run bomb off the top of the batting cages to give Clemson a 3-0 lead with just one out in the first. Stanford will make a pitching change.
STAFF
18:10
Stanford with a bullpen game... Speshyock is expected to go two innings.
STAFF
18:08
Stanford got a leadoff double on the first pitch of the game, but Darden sat the next three down. 0-0 M1
STAFF
17:56
One of the more interesting first pitches I've ever seen... Clemson women's golf coach Kelley Hester with a 'first putt.'
STAFF
17:53
Umpires:
HP: Brandon Henson
1B: Ryan Clark
2B: Steve Sanders
3B: Brian Miller-
STAFF
17:52
Here is the lineup for the Tigers
1 lf 6 Dominic Listi L .303
2 cf 10 Cam Cannarella L .328
3 2b 23 Jarren Purify R .333
4 dh 99 Collin Priest L .255
5 1b 16 Luke Gaffney R .276
6 c 9 Jacob Jarrell R .266
7 rf 18 TP Wentworth L .200
8 3b 8 Josh Paino R .272
9 ss 5 Andrew Ciufo R .250
10 p 39 Ethan Darden L -
Tags: Clemson Baseball, Aidan Knaak, Ethan Darden