|
Live from Tiger Field: Clemson vs. North Carolina A&T
4 hours ago- -
Noon at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
Clemson (3-1) vs. NC A&T (2-0). The Aggies swept Delaware St. (12-2 and 14-3) last weekend. The final game was canceled due to weather. Clemson took two last weekend in Texas and defeated VCU yesterday. Starting Pitchers – RHP Angel Ortiz (A&T) vs. LHP Jacob McGovern (CU)
Clemson (3-1) vs. NC A&T (2-0). The Aggies swept Delaware St. (12-2 and 14-3) last weekend. The final game was canceled due to weather. Clemson took two last weekend in Texas and defeated VCU yesterday.
Starting Pitchers – RHP Angel Ortiz (A&T) vs. LHP Jacob McGovern (CU)
clemsonphi®
15:35
You staying for the double header?
DavidHood®
15:33
And that's it at Tiger Field. Tigers win 12-7 to improve to 4-1. McCladdie and Gaffney had three hits each, and Gaffney hits the first homer of the season for the team.
tugalooriver®
15:30
Top of the 9th
DavidHood®
15:21
It's 12-7, bottom 8th, with two out and Listi at first. Paino steps to the plate
DavidHood®
15:20
We have yet another pitching change, and there is no way the second game starts at 4 pm. So if you're headed this way, don't hurry.
Chaz69
15:20
11-7... pending review plus one
littledenny37
15:18
Score now?
DavidHood®
15:15
McCladdie hits a deep fly to center to score one run, and all the runners advance. On the play at second, the second baseman falls down and Crighton heads home. He beats the throw to the plate, but we are under review.
DavidHood®
15:10
Bases are loaded for McCladdie, who has three hits today
DavidHood®
14:59
The first homer of the season goes to Luke Gaffney, who lines one over the wall in left. Now 10-7
Clemgalalways®
14:51
McCladdie should have scored on list's single. He should have been jumping at the crack of the bat. Rookie mistake.
DavidHood®
14:46
Cam rolls over another one, has left 6 on base today. 9-7 heading to the 8th
DavidHood®
14:41
McCladdies rifles his third hit of the day to right, steals second (his third steal of the day) and takes third on Listi's single
DavidHood®
14:32
Time for the stretch and Mr Danny Cannon, who is in midseason form
DavidHood®
14:22
Crighton singles with two out, so every Tiger now has a hit in the game, but a liner ends the threat. T7, 9-7 Clemson
DavidHood®
14:21
Clemson hits into a third double play in six innings. Still no homers.
DavidHood®
14:04
Bases loaded, one out for Cam
DavidHood®
14:01
Clemson hitters have seen 100 pitches
DavidHood®
13:58
McCladdie steals second, then third.
DavidHood®
13:57
McCladdie with a sharp single to center scores another run, now 9-7. Tigers with 10 hits
DavidHood®
13:35
Tigers go meekly in the 4th. Still 8-6 Clemson as we head to the 5th
DavidHood®
13:31
Middle 4th is when the veterans are recognized, and as Lee Greenwood sings "God Bless the USA" members of the baseball team walk into the stands to shake hands with the standing veterans and thank them for their service. Really cool moment
Clemson Mikey
13:28
Thanks for keeping us updated David.
DavidHood®
13:23
Inning over, but Tigers score five runs on five hits. Now 8-6 Tigers as we head to the 4th.
DavidHood®
13:22
A wild pitch scores another run, now 8-6 Tigers. Second and third with two out.
DavidHood®
13:20
Paino with an infield single scores another run, two out, bases loaded for some guy named Cam. 7-6 Tigers
DavidHood®
13:19
Listi is hit with the bases loaded, so we are back even at 6-6. Bases still juiced, two out, and Paino at the dish
DavidHood®
13:16
So much happening here, a review reverses a HBP call, it looks like bases are loaded now but we are headed to another review. As it stands, it is 6-5 Aggies bottom third.
DavidHood®
13:00
Crighton with a sac fly to score Gaffney, now 6-5
DavidHood®
13:00
Cannarella, Gaffney and Priest start off the third with singles, Priest drives in Cannarella and its 6-4 with runners at the corners, no out.
DavidHood®
12:56
Things unravel for Clemson pitching in the third as the Aggies score six runs. McGovern goes 2 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs. Just two hits, but three walks and a hit batter are his undoing. Devorskey also gave up a run. Now 6-3
allorangeallthetime52®
12:46
Thank you David!!!
DavidHood®
12:46
McGovern is out after 47 pitches, loses his command here in the third and the score is tied 3-3. Looks like Nathan Devorskey is coming in. Bakich with the slow stroll to the mound, the long talk, to give Devorskey time to get loose.
DavidHood®
12:41
McGovern in a spot of trouble, with runners at the corners with one out, one run already in. Belanger, the pitching coach, out to the mound. Don't see anyone warming in the pen
allorangeallthetime52®
12:34
Is this game not on TV anywhere?
DavidHood®
12:33
Andrew Tinsley hits long homer to left, now 3-1
DavidHood®
12:30
Tigers go quietly in the second. Still 3-0
DavidHood®
12:26
McGovern with a perfect second, Tigers lead 3-0
DavidHood®
12:20
With two out and the bases juiced, Bissetta smokes a single to center to score two. He takes second on the throw, so runners at second and third with two out, 3-0 Tigers.
DavidHood®
12:14
Cannarella lines a single through the hole, scoring Listi for a 1-0 lead. Two on, no one out.
DavidHood®
12:12
Paino is hot on the elbow. Two on, nobody out for Cam.
DavidHood®
12:11
Listi works the count to 3-1 then slaps a single through the 4-3 hole to lead off the bottom of the first.
DavidHood®
12:09
Ortiz, the Aggie starter, has pitched in one game, giving up two runs in five innings of work last weekend against Delaware St. Two walks, five strikeouts, gave up five hits
DavidHood®
12:08
McGovern works around a two-out walk, with two K's. Scoreless heading to the bottom of the first.
DavidHood®
12:03
First pitch at 12:02, a swinging strike
DavidHood®
12:02
Clemson basketball at SMU later...if Clemson wins and then wins one more the Tigers clinch a double-bye in the ACCT. After speaking with Tim Bourret earlier today by text, he says if Clemson, Wake and SMU all win 15 ACC games, the Tigers win the tiebreakers. -
DavidHood®
12:00
I am interested to see what McGovern does. In baseball terms, he SHOVES. Around the plate, not overpowering but locates with movement. -
DavidHood®
11:55
Umpire Will Prestwood is behind the plate.
HP: Will Prestwood
1B: Reed Basner
2B: Ryan Clark
3B: Craig Barron -
HP: Will Prestwood
1B: Reed Basner
2B: Ryan Clark
3B: Craig Barron -
Row86
11:53
for Tiger Field!
Great job.
Bring it back.
Great job.
Bring it back.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Baseball, Jacob McGovern