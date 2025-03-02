Another scoreless inning for the Tigers.
Clemson still holds a 1-0 lead over South Carolina heading into the B7.
|
Live from Founders Park: Clemson vs. South Carolina
2 hours ago- -
Clemson takes on South Carolina in game three of the rivalry series. The Tigers have taken the first two games - and the series - with wins in Clemson and Greenville.
First pitch - 5 p.m. at Columbia, S.C. (Founders Park)
Starting Pitchers – LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU) vs. RHP Dylan Eskew (USC)
GraysonMann®
18:48
GraysonMann®
18:47
19 combined strikeouts so far in this one.
Would be safe to assume more are on the way.
Would be safe to assume more are on the way.
DavidHood®
18:45
Ashton Crowther now pitching for the Gamecocks
GraysonMann®
18:43
Joe Allen records three strikeouts, and the Gamecocks record another scoreless inning.
Clemson leads South Carolina 1-0 heading into the T7.
Clemson leads South Carolina 1-0 heading into the T7.
GraysonMann®
18:34
Clemson leaves Gaffney on second, and the score remains the same heading into the B6.
Tigers lead the Gamecocks 1-0.
Tigers lead the Gamecocks 1-0.
GraysonMann®
18:25
Joe Allen gets through the B5 quickly, keeping the Gamecocks scoreless.
Clemson leads South Carolina 1-0 heading into the T6.
Clemson leads South Carolina 1-0 heading into the T6.
DavidHood®
18:24
I am used to the ball jumping out of here - it can be a hitter's park - but it isn't jumping today
GraysonMann®
18:17
Joe Allen is in for LeGuernic.
DavidHood®
18:17
The Tigers could have, should have, had more, but lead 1-0
GraysonMann®
18:16
Joe Allen is warming up.
OneJedi®
18:15
LeGuernic seems to have learned his lesson about leaving breaking balls and fast balls over the heart of the plate. He’s pitched a good game through 4.
GraysonMann®
18:12
Jarren Purify's single to right center gets Clemson on the board.
Tigers lead 1-0 at the T5.
Tigers lead 1-0 at the T5.
GraysonMann®
18:09
Clemson has runners on first and third.
If there was a time to break things open, now would be the time.
If there was a time to break things open, now would be the time.
DavidHood®
18:07
Tigers hitless thru 4...Jarrell leads off the 5th
GraysonMann®
18:06
South Carolina leaves another inning with runners on base, and no runs to show for it.
The Tigers and Gamecocks are headed to the fifth tied at zero.
The Tigers and Gamecocks are headed to the fifth tied at zero.
OneJedi®
18:01
Nawrocki with that poo eating grin. Sit his sorry butt down!
OneJedi®
18:00
Let’s go! Sweep chickens!
tugalooriver®
17:58
no guts, as before they will soon fold
GraysonMann®
17:57
A pitcher's duel is brewing.
South Carolina keeps Clemson scoreless, and we will head to the B4 tied at zero.
South Carolina keeps Clemson scoreless, and we will head to the B4 tied at zero.
GraysonMann®
17:51
LeGuernic climbs out of a hole to keep the Gamecocks scoreless.
We head to the T4 tied at zero.
We head to the T4 tied at zero.
DavidHood®
17:50
LeGuernic gives up a couple of singles, has two on with two out. Meeting on the mound
GraysonMann®
17:43
LeGuernic has thrown 39 total pitches.
Following the win on Saturday, Erik Bakich spoke about the advantage of having some arms saved for today.
We shall see how long LeGuernic goes.
Following the win on Saturday, Erik Bakich spoke about the advantage of having some arms saved for today.
We shall see how long LeGuernic goes.
GraysonMann®
17:41
Clemson goes another inning without any runs.
We are tied at zero heading into the B3.
We are tied at zero heading into the B3.
DavidHood®
17:36
LeGuernic is solid so far. Lots of swings and misses. Tigers look to get the bats going against Eskew here
GraysonMann®
17:33
The Gamecocks leave two on base, and we head to the third tied at zero.
GraysonMann®
17:28
An early three strikeouts for LeGuernic, two of those against Nathan Hall and Nolan Nawrocki.
GraysonMann®
17:21
Clemson exits the top of the second inning with no runs.
GraysonMann®
17:14
LeGuernic goes 1-2-3 as we head into the T2 tied at zero.
GraysonMann®
17:12
LeGuernic strikes out Nathan Hall to start his day.
GraysonMann®
17:09
Listi found himself at third base thanks to several errors, but the Gamecocks hold the Tigers scoreless heading into the B1.
DavidHood®
17:07
Cam strikes out on a 3-2 pitch, Listi still at third with two out. Gaffney to the dish
DavidHood®
17:05
Another passed ball and Listi is at third with one out
DavidHood®
17:04
A passed ball moves Listi to second, no out
DavidHood®
17:03
Listi draws a leadoff walk, Paino to the plate
GraysonMann®
17:03
Dominic Listi's first at-bat is a walk.
DavidHood®
16:55
Game Information
Match-up: No. 13 Clemson () vs. South Carolina ()
Venue: Founders Park, Columbia, S.c.
Date: 3/2/2025
Start Time: 5:02 p.m
Attendance: 0
Weather: Cloudy, windy, 51 degrees
Umpires:
HP: Jeff Gosney
1B: Brandon Cooper
2B: Greg Street
3B: Derek Mollica
Scorer's Notes: Weather: Cloudy, windy, 51 degrees-
GraysonMann®
16:54
Shane Beamer tosses out the first pitch.
We are set to get rolling here shortly.
We are set to get rolling here shortly.
DavidHood®
16:53
Tigers in white pants, purple jerseys and white caps. Gamecocks in all white with camo caps -
DavidHood®
16:49
For South Carolina
1 cf 31 Nathan Hall R .395
2 c 14 Max Kaufer R .222
3 1b 20 Ethan Petry R .405
4 dh 52 Jase Woita L .429
5 2b 8 Nolan Nawrocki R .269
6 lf 21 Ryan Bakes R .100
7 rf 3 Dalton Mashore R .273
8 ss 13 Will Tippett R .400
9 3b 24 Jordan Carrion R .400
10 p 16 Dylan Eskew R -
DavidHood®
16:49
Clemson lineup
1 lf 6 Dominic Listi L .424
2 ss 8 Josh Paino R .294
3 cf 10 Cam Cannarella L .294
4 1b 16 Luke Gaffney R .303
5 dh 99 Collin Priest L .346
6 c 9 Jacob Jarrell R .241
7 rf 27 Tristan Bissetta L .280
8 2b 23 Jarren Purify R .304
9 3b 4 Tryston McCladdie L .333
10 p 33 Justin LeGuernic R -
