Clemson adds one run in the fourth, knotting up the score at two.
The Wildcats and Tigers are tied 2-2 heading into the T5.
|
Live from Doug Kingsmore: Clemson VS. Davidson
2 hours ago- -
Clemson, S.C. (4:00 p.m.)
Clemson (12-1) faces Davidson (4-7) in game one of this weekend series. The Tigers can make it 11 wins in a row with the victory over the Wildcats. Starting pitchers: RHP Aidan Knaak (CU, 1-0) VS. RHP Wilson Perkins (DAV, 1-2)
Clemson (12-1) faces Davidson (4-7) in game one of this weekend series.
The Tigers can make it 11 wins in a row with the victory over the Wildcats.
Starting pitchers:
RHP Aidan Knaak (CU, 1-0) VS. RHP Wilson Perkins (DAV, 1-2)
GraysonMann®
17:16
GraysonMann®
17:05
Our score remains the same heading into the B4.
Davidson leads Clemson 2-1.
GraysonMann®
16:59
Clemson exits the third inning scoreless.
Davidson leads Clemson 2-1 heading into the T4.
GraysonMann®
16:52
Davidson gets on the board, with a single to right center bringing home two Wildcats.
Davidson leads Clemson 2-1 at the T3.
GraysonMann®
16:36
Clemson leaves two on base, and the score remains the same heading into the T3.
GraysonMann®
16:26
Davidson leaves two runners on and exits second inning scoreless.
Clemson holds a 1-0 lead heading into the B2.
GraysonMann®
16:16
Luke Gaffney grounds out to third, but it's enough to get Jarren Purify home.
Clemson leads Davidson 1-0 heading into the T2.
GraysonMann®
16:07
Aidan Knaak starts his day with a quick 1-2-3 inning.
We head to the B1 scoreless.
GraysonMann®
16:01
First pitch: 4:01 p.m.
Tags: Clemson Baseball, Aidan Knaak