Live from Doug Kingsmore: Clemson VS. Davidson
With the victory, Clemson can extend its winning streak to 11 games.

Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

Clemson, S.C. (4:00 p.m.)

Clemson (12-1) faces Davidson (4-7) in game one of this weekend series.

The Tigers can make it 11 wins in a row with the victory over the Wildcats.

Starting pitchers:

RHP Aidan Knaak (CU, 1-0) VS. RHP Wilson Perkins (DAV, 1-2)

GraysonMann®
17:16
Clemson adds one run in the fourth, knotting up the score at two.

The Wildcats and Tigers are tied 2-2 heading into the T5.
GraysonMann®
17:05
Our score remains the same heading into the B4.

Davidson leads Clemson 2-1.
GraysonMann®
16:59
Clemson exits the third inning scoreless.

Davidson leads Clemson 2-1 heading into the T4.
GraysonMann®
16:52
Davidson gets on the board, with a single to right center bringing home two Wildcats.

Davidson leads Clemson 2-1 at the T3.
GraysonMann®
16:36
Clemson leaves two on base, and the score remains the same heading into the T3.
GraysonMann®
16:26
Davidson leaves two runners on and exits second inning scoreless.

Clemson holds a 1-0 lead heading into the B2.
GraysonMann®
16:16
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1898119892181958932
GraysonMann®
16:16
Luke Gaffney grounds out to third, but it's enough to get Jarren Purify home.

Clemson leads Davidson 1-0 heading into the T2.
GraysonMann®
16:10
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1898115263541002517
GraysonMann®
16:07
Aidan Knaak starts his day with a quick 1-2-3 inning.

We head to the B1 scoreless.
GraysonMann®
16:01
First pitch: 4:01 p.m.
GraysonMann®
15:16
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1898094512997576863
