Live from Doug Kingsmore: Clemson vs VCU
5 hours ago- -
CLEMSON BASEBALL INVITATIONAL
BrandonRink®
18:53
BrandonRink®
18:33
M8: Clemson leads VCU 6-2. Three shutout frames from Titsworth.
BrandonRink®
18:18
M7: Titsworth works out of a two-out jam by tying his career-best in strikeouts (4). 6-2 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
18:05
E6: Cannarella drops to 0-4 on the day with a second strikeout. 6-2 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
18:02
B6: Gaffney's second RBI of the day is a sac fly, 6-2 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
17:53
M6: After giving up a leadoff single, Titsworth sets the rest of the Rams down in order. 5-2 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
17:45
That's the day for Knaak here early in the season after 87 pitches/5 IP/3 H/2 ER/8 K/2 BB/1 hit batter. RHP Drew Titsworth in.
BrandonRink®
17:44
Through five, Clemson leads VCU 5-2.
BrandonRink®
17:34
Mid 5: Knaak tops his early season-best with an eighth strikeout in 87 pitches. 5-2 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
17:25
B4: Luke Gaffney's RBI groundout extends the advantage, 5-2.
BrandonRink®
17:23
B4: Listi's first extra-base hit of the season is an RBI double to RF. 4-2 Clemson, two in scoring position and one out.
BrandonRink®
17:14
VCU goes to the bullpen for senior RHP Jack Hoeymans.
BrandonRink®
17:12
M4: Knaak with no issues in the rest of the frame and the Tigers' lead remains at 3-2. Six strikeouts to two walks with three hits allowed in 71 pitches.
BrandonRink®
17:09
T4: Sean Swenson takes Knaak's first offering over the LF wall to slice into the Clemson edge. 3-2 Tigers now.
BrandonRink®
17:07
E3: Clemson leads VCU 3-1. Two Tigers left aboard in that half-inning. VCU's Dressler is up to 54 pitches and the new visitor's bullpen area was getting some work.
palmettoson
17:05
That catch rule in baseball at 2nd needs to be looked at. That dude never had it in his glove.
BrandonRink®
17:03
B3: Josh Paino's RBI single to left field extends the Clemson lead back to two runs, 3-1.
Row86
17:00
You’re “live from Doug Kingsmore” ???
That sounds really weird.
That sounds really weird.
BrandonRink®
16:53
They are going back and blaming the error that preceded the VCU run on a throwing error on the first baseman Luke Gaffney, which came right after April-Gath had just reached first base on an infield single.
BrandonRink®
16:51
M3: Knaak settles down and notches two more strikeouts (5) to strand Rams on the corners. 2-1 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
16:45
Mound meeting after a third Rams runner reaches without an out. Two on (1B/2B). Two walks and a hit batter for Knaak in 47 pitches.
BrandonRink®
16:42
T3: VCU strikes for its first run after an infield single, a fielding malfunction that allows that runner to 2B after the play and a Nick Flores RBI single up the middle to cut the Clemson lead in half, 2-1.
BrandonRink®
16:35
Through two, Clemson leads 2-0.
BrandonRink®
16:32
B2: Jarren Purify's sac fly to CF makes it 2-0 Clemson. Runner on 3B, one out.
BrandonRink®
16:31
Clemson in business with two on and no out in the second...Jack Crighton rifles an RBI double down the 3B line to put Clemson on top, 1-0.
BrandonRink®
16:25
M2: Listi helps his pitcher out with a diving grab in left field to strand the two VCU runners with the final out. 30 pitches for Knaak with three strikeouts, a walk and a hit batter through 2.
BrandonRink®
16:17
To my knowledge, the beer part of it isn't approved yet, but there are some folks down in that area with some vending choices there.
BrandonRink®
16:16
E1: No score at DKS yet after the leadoff runner for the Tigers last inning.
TigerBigBass
16:14
I dont have ACCN right now so I can't stream through ESPN app. I also dropped my Disney bundle which had ESPN Extra access so that isn't available. I am dropping all my streaming services so I can regroup for NCAA Tournament and baseball season. Was tired of paying 4 different services to watch all the games.
GoTigers21
16:10
Seeing anyone in the beer garden yet? Curious what the options are and the prices.
Go Tigers
Go Tigers
BrandonRink®
16:08
M1: 1-2-3 start for Aidan Knaak with two strikeouts.
BrandonRink®
15:57
VCU's lineup
1 2b 6 Nick Flores R .267
2 cf 8 Seth Werchan L .333
3 c 37 Jacob Lee R .429
4 dh 27 Will Henson R .333
5 lf 17 Spencer Sullivan L .200
6 1b 55 Sean Swenson R .250
7 3b 3 Nate Kirkpatrick R .214
8 rf 41 Danny Estrada L .000
9 ss 4 Nick April-Gath R .333
LHP Cade Dressler 0-1 9.00 ERA
BrandonRink®
15:52
Next door at Clemson softball some big life moments were going on:
https://x.com/clemsonsoftball/status/1893038896784572751
https://x.com/clemsonsoftball/status/1893038896784572751
MyfavOrange®
15:34
TigerBigBass
15:33
How about one of those Linky's for the game?
@JD404
@JD404
