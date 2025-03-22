|
Live from DKS: No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 11 Wake Forest game two
The No. 4 Tigers seek a series win hosting No. 11 Wake Forest in an ACC showdown at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Saturday.
SERIES SETUP • Who – Wake Forest (18-5, 6-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (22-2, 3-1 ACC) • Best Ranking – WFU – No. 11 D1Baseball; CU – No. 4 Perfect Game • When – 2 p.m. • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra STARTING PITCHERS • Saturday – LHP Matthew Dallas (WFU - 3-0, 3.74) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 3-0, 2.08) GAME ONE The Tigers topped Wake Forest 5-1 on Friday behind a strong six innings from ace RHP Aidan Knaak, who gave up one earned run and dealt 10 strikeouts. Story on Knaak's surge. Follow along with game updates and join in on the action below.
GAME ONE
The Tigers topped Wake Forest 5-1 on Friday behind a strong six innings from ace RHP Aidan Knaak, who gave up one earned run and dealt 10 strikeouts. Story on Knaak's surge.
