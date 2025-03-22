sports_baseball
Live from DKS: No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 11 Wake Forest game two
Clemson goes for the series win at 2 p.m.

Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

The No. 4 Tigers seek a series win hosting No. 11 Wake Forest in an ACC showdown at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Saturday.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Wake Forest (18-5, 6-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (22-2, 3-1 ACC)

• Best Ranking – WFU – No. 11 D1Baseball; CU – No. 4 Perfect Game

• When – 2 p.m.

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

STARTING PITCHERS

• Saturday – LHP Matthew Dallas (WFU - 3-0, 3.74) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 3-0, 2.08)

GAME ONE

The Tigers topped Wake Forest 5-1 on Friday behind a strong six innings from ace RHP Aidan Knaak, who gave up one earned run and dealt 10 strikeouts. Story on Knaak's surge.

Follow along with game updates and join in on the action below.

BrandonRink®
15:56
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1903535952779485483
BrandonRink®
15:53
M5: Nice diving grab and then throw for Paino to end the Wake half-inning. 10-4 Deacs.
BrandonRink®
15:49
T5: Clemson turns to Nathan Dvorsky with two on and one out for Wake.
BrandonRink®
15:39
End 4: Jarrell leadoff double, but he's left stranded on 3B. 10-4 Wake.
BrandonRink®
15:36
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1903529960129581179
BrandonRink®
15:29
M4: Allen strands a Wake runner at 2B with his second strikeout. 10-4 Deacs.
BrandonRink®
15:21
T4: RHP Joe Allen in for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
15:20
End 3: Clemson cuts the deficit to six runs, down 10-4.
BrandonRink®
15:18
B3: Luke Gaffney sends one deep to CF for the sac fly RBI. 10-4 Wake lead.
BrandonRink®
15:15
B3: The bases are loaded again, and that's the day for Dallas. RHP Luke Schmolke coming in.
BrandonRink®
15:14
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1903525536854405226
BrandonRink®
15:12
B3: Wake with some fielding struggles after a throwing error on a fielder's choice to 2B scores two Tigers. 10-3 Deacs, one out.
BrandonRink®
15:10
B3: Clemson is on the board after Jarren Purify is hit with the bases loaded. 10-1 Wake.
BrandonRink®
15:00
M3: 10-0 Wake Forest.
BrandonRink®
14:58
T3: Another home run on the weekend for Kade Lewis and Wake goes up 10-0.
BrandonRink®
14:55
T3: Hard luck outing for Darden, and he's gone after 55 pitches. 9 hits/7 R/6 ER/2 K/0 BB for Darden. RHP Chance Fitzgerald coming in. Two out in the 3rd, 7-0 Wake.
BrandonRink®
14:48
T3: Jimmy Keenan makes the fielding woes pay with a grand slam to LF. 7-0 Wake Forest.
BrandonRink®
14:47
T3: Bases loaded up after a fielder's choice at 2B doesn't get the runner, and then Josh Paino can't glove the grounder at 3B. Next one is rifled to right field by Javar Williams to score another Deac. 3-0 Wake, bases loaded another mound meeting.
BrandonRink®
14:42
A little break in the action after a ricochet off the ground and then off Darden produces a Wake single. He's staying in.
BrandonRink®
14:37
Through 2, Wake Forest leads 2-0.
BrandonRink®
14:31
M2: Darden strands a runner at 2B with the grounder. He started the inning strong with his first two strikeouts, but Wake Forest scratches out a two-out run. 2-0 Wake.
BrandonRink®
14:29
T2: Austin Hawke gets to second on a steal/bad throw in the rundown from Luke Gaffney, and Matt Scannell then singles to RF and Hawke just beats Jack Crighton's throw home. 2-0 Deacs.
BrandonRink®
14:21
End 1: Wake's Matthew Dallas retires the Tigers in order, capped by a strikeout swinging for Cam Cannarella. 1-0 Wake.
BrandonRink®
14:15
If the bomb off Darden seemed a bit rare, that's the first HR he's allowed in six starts this season.
BrandonRink®
14:11
M1: Darden gets the grounder to get out of the jam. 1-0 Wake Forest.
BrandonRink®
14:09
T1: A two-out single puts two Deacs aboard and brings a Jimmy Belanger mound visit.
BrandonRink®
14:06
T1: Marek Houston greets Ethan Darden's 1-1 offering with his ninth homer of the season. 1-0 Wake.
BrandonRink®
14:04
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1903506096242979114
BrandonRink®
13:46
It is a breezy day at the ballpark but otherwise perfect.
BrandonRink®
13:43
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1903502577708278211
BrandonRink®
13:32
Still no Ethan Conrad for the Deacs this week. He's Top 10 in the ACC in runs, slugging percentage and OPS.
BrandonRink®
13:31
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1903495582120919345
BrandonRink®
13:30
https://x.com/ClemsonTigerNet/status/1903496223211860234
Post a comment!
