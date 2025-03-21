Live from DKS: No. 4 Clemson hosts No. 11 Wake Forest

17:17

The Deacs did fall in a midweek matchup with Liberty, who Clemson swept last week, but they have some of the ACC's leaders on the mound and at the plate.



This is how it looked earlier this week: Right-handed ace Logan Lunceford leads the ACC in opposing batting average (.110) and strikeouts (50), and also ranks in the Top 10 in strikeouts looking (3rd; 13), hits allowed (3rd; 10), wins (4th; 4), runs allowed (4th; 4), earned runs allowed (7th; 4) and ERA (7th; 1.33).



Four Demon Deacons rank in the ACC Top 10 in slugging percentage and RBIs with Kade Lewis (4th; .797; 2nd, 30 RBIs), Marek Houston (5th; .783; 1st, 39), Jack Winnay (7th; .753; 4th, 29) and Ethan Conrad (8th; .744; 7th, 27). Notably, Conrad is not in the lineup tonight and did not play vs. Liberty in the midweek either.