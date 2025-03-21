|
Live from DKS: No. 4 Clemson hosts No. 11 Wake Forest
4 hours ago- -
The No. 4-ranked Clemson baseball team looks to continue a strong start and snap a six-game series losing streak to No. 11 Wake Forest.
SERIES SETUP • Who – Wake Forest (18-4, 6-0 ACC) vs. Clemson (21-2, 2-1 ACC) • Best Ranking – WFU – No. 11 D1Baseball; CU – No. 4 Perfect Game • When – Friday (6 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra STARTING PITCHERS • Friday – RHP Logan Lunceford (WFU - 4-0, 1.33 ERA) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 3-0, 3.86) Follow along with game updates and join in on the action below.
Follow along with game updates and join in on the action below.
BrandonRink®
20:33
BrandonRink®
20:25
On to the 9th, Clemson leads 5-1.
BrandonRink®
20:19
M8: Mahlstedt gets Winnay swinging on a full count to strand the runners. 5-1 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
20:15
T8: Wake's first leadoff runner of the night and a two-out walk puts two Deacs on, and Clemson reliever Lucas Mahlstedt comes on to try to end the Wake threat.
BrandonRink®
20:04
Through 7, Clemson leads 5-1.
BrandonRink®
19:53
M7: 1-2-3 go the Deacs and Clemson leads 5-1 still.
BrandonRink®
19:48
That's the day for Aidan Knaak with Drew Titsworth coming in. Knaak fires double-digit strikeouts for a second consecutive outing (10).
BrandonRink®
19:46
Through 6, Clemson leads 5-1. Listi flyout to CF strands the runners.
BrandonRink®
19:42
B6: Runners on the corners for the Tigers with two out and Listi up. Meeting at the mound for Wake, and another pitching change, LHP Haiden Leffew.
BrandonRink®
19:34
After 92 pitches over five innings, that's the day for Lunceford. He gave up five hits and earned runs, with six strikeouts to three walks. RHP Matt Bedford in.
BrandonRink®
19:32
Mid 6: Clemson 5-1.
BrandonRink®
19:28
T6: Kade Lewis powers his seventh homer of the season out to the RF gap and cuts the Clemson lead to 5-1.
BrandonRink®
19:23
Through 5, Clemson leads 5-0.
BrandonRink®
19:19
M5: 5-0 Clemson. Nice catch in the new foul territory by Andrew Ciufo, which ended in keeping the out secure through a collision on a dive with the metal bullpen bench along the LF line.
BrandonRink®
19:13
Through 4, Clemson leads 5-0.
BrandonRink®
19:11
B4: Jarrell doubles to leadoff and comes home on the Listi sac fly to RF. 5-0 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
19:06
M4: Knaak notches his sixth strikeout to strand the two Deacs. 4-0 Tigers still.
BrandonRink®
19:02
T4: A hit batter and a walk put a couple on and bring a mound visit for Knaak with one out.
BrandonRink®
18:56
E3: Priest's 1-out double and Gaffney's single puts Tigers on the corners and Gaffney moves up on a wild pitch, but Lunceford works out of the jam with two strikeouts in a row. 4-0 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
18:47
M3: 4-0 Clemson. Wake's Scannell falls on his way to 3B on a Houston single, and Scannell gets caught in a rundown to end the two-out threat. Four strikeouts for Knaak through 3.
allorangeallthetime52®
18:43
Thank you, thank you very much!!!
BrandonRink®
18:39
E2: Lunceford bounces back with a 1-2-3 inning. 4-0 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
18:34
M2: Knaak registers his third strikeout looking of the evening to strand a Deacs runner on 2B. 4-0 Tigers.
allorangeallthetime52®
18:31
Do anybody have the link for today's baseball game that they can share?
BrandonRink®
18:23
E1: Clemson puts as many earned runs on Lunceford as he had given up all season for a 4-0 lead.
BrandonRink®
18:22
B1: Tryston McCladdie hits just past the Wake LF's glove in RF to score a Tiger on a double, his third of the season. 4-0 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
18:17
B1: Luke Gaffney delivers a two-run single to RF and Clemson leads 3-0.
BrandonRink®
18:16
B1: A walk to Cannarella loads up the bases...Collin Priest sac fly to CF moves up all the runners and puts Clemson up 1-0.
Jon81
18:13
Make that 9 out of 10, and a mound visit
BrandonRink®
18:11
B1: Wake ace Logan Lunceford has eight balls in nine pitches and two Tigers are aboard with no out.
BrandonRink®
18:06
Mid 1: 1-2-3 frame for Aidan Knaak, including one strikeout looking.
BrandonRink®
18:02
Crowd still arriving but spring break is certainly dipping the numbers for a big series.
BrandonRink®
17:17
The Deacs did fall in a midweek matchup with Liberty, who Clemson swept last week, but they have some of the ACC's leaders on the mound and at the plate.
This is how it looked earlier this week: Right-handed ace Logan Lunceford leads the ACC in opposing batting average (.110) and strikeouts (50), and also ranks in the Top 10 in strikeouts looking (3rd; 13), hits allowed (3rd; 10), wins (4th; 4), runs allowed (4th; 4), earned runs allowed (7th; 4) and ERA (7th; 1.33).
Four Demon Deacons rank in the ACC Top 10 in slugging percentage and RBIs with Kade Lewis (4th; .797; 2nd, 30 RBIs), Marek Houston (5th; .783; 1st, 39), Jack Winnay (7th; .753; 4th, 29) and Ethan Conrad (8th; .744; 7th, 27). Notably, Conrad is not in the lineup tonight and did not play vs. Liberty in the midweek either.
