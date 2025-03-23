|
Live from DKS: No. 4 Clemson and No. 11 Wake Forest play for series win
The rubber match of the series between No. 4 Clemson Tigers and No. 11 Wake Forest Demon Deacons is on deck this afternoon.
SERIES SETUP • Who – Wake Forest (19-5, 7-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (22-3, 3-2 ACC) • Best Ranking – WFU – No. 11 D1Baseball; CU – No. 4 Perfect Game • When – 3 p.m. • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network STARTING PITCHERS • RHP Blake Morningstar (WFU - 3-0, 2.70) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU - 0-2, 7.16) GAME ONE The Tigers topped Wake Forest 5-1 on Friday behind a strong six innings from ace RHP Aidan Knaak, who gave up one earned run and dealt 10 strikeouts. Story on Knaak's surge. GAME TWO Wake Forest scored 10 unanswered runs in the first three innings and Clemson then scored eight in a row, but some late Deacs insurance, untimely wind patterns and Clemson missed opportunities at the plate evened the series with a 12-10 Wake Forest win. Follow along with game updates and join in on the action below.
SERIES SETUP
• Who – Wake Forest (19-5, 7-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (22-3, 3-2 ACC)
• Best Ranking – WFU – No. 11 D1Baseball; CU – No. 4 Perfect Game
• When – 3 p.m.
• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch – ACC Network
STARTING PITCHERS
• RHP Blake Morningstar (WFU - 3-0, 2.70) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU - 0-2, 7.16)
GAME ONE
The Tigers topped Wake Forest 5-1 on Friday behind a strong six innings from ace RHP Aidan Knaak, who gave up one earned run and dealt 10 strikeouts. Story on Knaak's surge.
GAME TWO
Wake Forest scored 10 unanswered runs in the first three innings and Clemson then scored eight in a row, but some late Deacs insurance, untimely wind patterns and Clemson missed opportunities at the plate evened the series with a 12-10 Wake Forest win.
Follow along with game updates and join in on the action below.
Message was edited by: BrandonRink®
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!