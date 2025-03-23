sports_baseball
Live from DKS: No. 4 Clemson and No. 11 Wake Forest play for series win
Clemson and Wake play for the series win.

Live from DKS: No. 4 Clemson and No. 11 Wake Forest play for series win
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

The rubber match of the series between No. 4 Clemson Tigers and No. 11 Wake Forest Demon Deacons is on deck this afternoon.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Wake Forest (19-5, 7-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (22-3, 3-2 ACC)

• Best Ranking – WFU – No. 11 D1Baseball; CU – No. 4 Perfect Game

• When – 3 p.m.

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Blake Morningstar (WFU - 3-0, 2.70) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU - 0-2, 7.16)

GAME ONE

The Tigers topped Wake Forest 5-1 on Friday behind a strong six innings from ace RHP Aidan Knaak, who gave up one earned run and dealt 10 strikeouts. Story on Knaak's surge.

GAME TWO

Wake Forest scored 10 unanswered runs in the first three innings and Clemson then scored eight in a row, but some late Deacs insurance, untimely wind patterns and Clemson missed opportunities at the plate evened the series with a 12-10 Wake Forest win.

Follow along with game updates and join in on the action below.

Post a comment!
BrandonRink®
17:14
M6: 6-1 Wake Forest.
BrandonRink®
17:06
End 5: Two on and one out, Cannarella and Priest can't get it out of the infield and strand the runners. 6-1 Deacs.
BrandonRink®
16:54
Mid 5: Wake loads up the bases after a Dvorsky walk, but he gets out of it with a strikeout. 6-1 Wake.
BrandonRink®
16:49
T5: Two on and two out, RHP Nathan Dvorsky going in.
BrandonRink®
16:39
End 4: Morningstar has set seven Tigers down in a row. 6-1 Deacs.
BrandonRink®
16:32
M4: Lee works into and out of trouble with a couple of strikeouts to strand two Deacs. 6-1 Wake.
BrandonRink®
16:22
T4: Former Wake Forest LHP Hudson Lee is on for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
16:21
Through 3, Wake Forest still leads 6-1.
BrandonRink®
16:16
M3: Wake leads 6-1. Cannarella up for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
16:07
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1903901066846257388
BrandonRink®
16:06
End 2: 6-1 Wake Forest. Two strikeouts now for Morningstar. A little bit of discussion between the home plate ump and Bakich after the last strikeout looking with Purify.
BrandonRink®
16:03
B2: Listi delivers a 2-out RBI double to get Clemson on the board. 6-1 Wake.
BrandonRink®
15:58
https://twitter.com/aaronfitt/status/1903898697030611393
BrandonRink®
15:54
M2: Bailey works out of the jam to strand two. 6-0 Deacs.
BrandonRink®
15:51
T2: Lewis totals another RBI on the weekend with a single to LCF. 6-0 Wake.
BrandonRink®
15:46
T2: BJ Bailey back for a second consecutive day and Titsworth leaves with two runners on.
BrandonRink®
15:44
T2: Sac fly to CF and Wake leads 5-0. Runners on the corners, one out now.
BrandonRink®
15:43
T2: Scannell RBI single to RF, 4-0 Wake Forest. The bases are loaded and no out.
BrandonRink®
15:34
End 1: Jarrell, who had three hits yesterday, flies one out to RF to end the threat. 3-0 Wake still.
BrandonRink®
15:31
B1: The Tigers have loaded up the bags with two out for Jacob Jarrell. Wake is one mound visit in.
BrandonRink®
15:20
M1: Titsworth gets the weak pop-out to 1B. 3-0 Deacs.
BrandonRink®
15:16
T1: Ryan Preisano hits one to batter's eye in CF for a two-run shot. 3-0 Wake Forest. And that's it for LeGuernic already. RHP Drew Titsworth coming in with two out and no one on.


Message was edited by: BrandonRink®
clover65®
15:13
Sounds like a replay of an inning yesterday
BrandonRink®
15:10
T1: Kade Lewis' sac fly gives Wake Forest the 1-0 lead.
BrandonRink®
15:10
Early danger for Justin LeGuernic after a leadoff walk and a tough grounder that bounces past Josh Paino and into foul territory to put Deacs on the corners.
BrandonRink®
14:34
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1903850993931993399
BrandonRink®
14:34
https://x.com/ClemsonTigerNet/status/1903871953825378425
Post a comment!
Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson posts 15 in run-rule shutout to complete sweep
Clemson posts 15 in run-rule shutout to complete sweep
Top MD DB announces Clemson offer
Top MD DB announces Clemson offer
Live from DKS: No. 4 Clemson and No. 11 Wake Forest play for series win
Live from DKS: No. 4 Clemson and No. 11 Wake Forest play for series win
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts