Live from DKS: Clemson VS. Stanford game three
Clemson can move to 34-5 on the season with a win this afternoon

Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson (33-5, 11-3 ACC) can complete the sweep over Stanford (18-14, 5-12 ACC) with a win today.

The first pitch is scheduled for 3:02 p.m.

Starting pitchers:

RHP Matt Scott (STAN) vs. LHP B.J. Bailey (CU)

STAFF
17:38
Clemson cuts Stanford's lead to four heading into the T8.
STAFF
17:37
A wild pitch brings Jarren Purify home.

Clemson trails Stanford 10-6.
STAFF
17:29
A pitch hits Priest, and the Tigers find themselves with two on base with zero outs.

Another opportunity awaits for Clemson to resurrect its comeback hopes.
STAFF
17:20
Fitzgerald keeps Stanford scoreless heading into the B7.

The Cardinal still holds a 10-5 lead over the Tigers.
Please don’t take this the wrong way, I love Cam. But, he’s just not playing like an all-American right now. Don’t know if it’s anything lingering from this injury or just pressing a bit. He not hitting like the Cam we are used to seeing especially in critical situations.
STAFF
17:13
Cam Cannarella strikes out.

Stanford holds its 10-5 lead heading into the T7.
STAFF
17:09
Clemson has two on and two outs with Cam Cannarella set to bat.

The Tigers have an opportunity to cut into Stanford's lead in a big way.
STAFF
16:58
Chance Fitzgerald holds Stanford scoreless and our score remains the same heading into the B6.
STAFF
16:52
Clemson trails Stanford 10-5 heading into the T6.
STAFF
16:50
Collin Priest's RBI single sends Purify home.

Clemson is chipping away at Stanford's lead, trailing 10-5.
STAFF
16:45
Jarren Purify's RBI single sends Cannarella home.

Clemson trails Stanford 10-4.
STAFF
16:38
Stanford grows its lead to seven, holding a 10-3 advantage over Clemson heading into the B5.
STAFF
16:36
Chance Fitzgerald is in for Hudson Lee.

Stanford leads Clemson 10-3.
STAFF
16:31
Stanford brings in two more runners with Temo Becerra's drive down the left line extending the Cardinal lead to six.
STAFF
16:24
The Cardinal offense adds another run off a Saum single.

Stanford leads Clemson 7-3 with room to go at the T5.
STAFF
16:23
Stanford adds another run in the fifth, extending its lead back to three.
STAFF
16:19
B.J. Bailey's day is done.

Hudson Lee will relieve Bailey.
STAFF
16:12
Stanford holds its 5-3 lead over Clemson heading into the T5.
STAFF
16:06
Stanford leads Clemson 5-3 heading into the B4.
STAFF
16:04
Stanford breaks the stalemate with Clemson, with Trevor Haskins drilling a two-run homer.

The Cardinal leads the Tigers 5-3 at the T4.
STAFF
15:56
Clemson and Stanford leave runners on, and stay tied at three heading into the T4.
STAFF
15:48
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1911506252326408414
STAFF
15:45
Stanford leaves two runners on, and we head to the B3 tied at three.
STAFF
15:38
Clemson and Stanford are tied at three heading into the T3.
STAFF
15:34
Andrew Ciufo's sac-fly sends Crighton home.

Clemson ties it up at three.
STAFF
15:32
Jacob Jarrell drills a double to left center, and Jack Crighton's single soon after is enough to send Jarrell home.

Clemson's offense is slowly heating up, trailing Stanford 3-2.
STAFF
15:28
Bailey goes 1-2-3 in a rebound effort at the T2.

Stanford leads Clemson 3-1 heading into the B2.
STAFF
15:24
Gaffney strikes out, and Clemson will trail Stanford 3-1 heading into the T2.
STAFF
15:19
Jarren Purify's single to the left side sends Cam Cannarella home.

Stanford leads Clemson 3-1.
STAFF
15:10
Stanford quickly secures a 3-0 lead as we head into the B1.
STAFF
15:06
Stanford's offense explodes out of the gate, with back-to-back doubles giving the Cardinal an early 1-0 lead over Clemson.

Jimmy Nati then drills a two-run homer, giving Stanford a 3-0 lead.
STAFF
14:51
Clemson is doing a ceremonial first putt today in the spirit of the Masters.
STAFF
14:44
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1911485331649462682
STAFF
14:14
Clemson's video board is playing the live broadcast of The Masters.

Much appreciated.
STAFF
14:11
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1911473172974624817
