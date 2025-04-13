|
Live from DKS: Clemson VS. Stanford game three
4 hours ago- -
CLEMSON, S.C.
Clemson (33-5, 11-3 ACC) can complete the sweep over Stanford (18-14, 5-12 ACC) with a win today. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:02 p.m. Starting pitchers: RHP Matt Scott (STAN) vs. LHP B.J. Bailey (CU)
Clemson (33-5, 11-3 ACC) can complete the sweep over Stanford (18-14, 5-12 ACC) with a win today.
The first pitch is scheduled for 3:02 p.m.
Starting pitchers:
RHP Matt Scott (STAN) vs. LHP B.J. Bailey (CU)
STAFF
17:38
Clemson cuts Stanford's lead to four heading into the T8.
STAFF
17:37
A wild pitch brings Jarren Purify home.
Clemson trails Stanford 10-6.
Clemson trails Stanford 10-6.
STAFF
17:29
A pitch hits Priest, and the Tigers find themselves with two on base with zero outs.
Another opportunity awaits for Clemson to resurrect its comeback hopes.
Another opportunity awaits for Clemson to resurrect its comeback hopes.
STAFF
17:20
Fitzgerald keeps Stanford scoreless heading into the B7.
The Cardinal still holds a 10-5 lead over the Tigers.
The Cardinal still holds a 10-5 lead over the Tigers.
pacontaco2001
17:19
Please don’t take this the wrong way, I love Cam. But, he’s just not playing like an all-American right now. Don’t know if it’s anything lingering from this injury or just pressing a bit. He not hitting like the Cam we are used to seeing especially in critical situations.
STAFF
17:13
Cam Cannarella strikes out.
Stanford holds its 10-5 lead heading into the T7.
Stanford holds its 10-5 lead heading into the T7.
STAFF
17:09
Clemson has two on and two outs with Cam Cannarella set to bat.
The Tigers have an opportunity to cut into Stanford's lead in a big way.
The Tigers have an opportunity to cut into Stanford's lead in a big way.
STAFF
16:58
Chance Fitzgerald holds Stanford scoreless and our score remains the same heading into the B6.
STAFF
16:52
Clemson trails Stanford 10-5 heading into the T6.
STAFF
16:50
Collin Priest's RBI single sends Purify home.
Clemson is chipping away at Stanford's lead, trailing 10-5.
Clemson is chipping away at Stanford's lead, trailing 10-5.
STAFF
16:45
Jarren Purify's RBI single sends Cannarella home.
Clemson trails Stanford 10-4.
Clemson trails Stanford 10-4.
STAFF
16:38
Stanford grows its lead to seven, holding a 10-3 advantage over Clemson heading into the B5.
STAFF
16:36
Chance Fitzgerald is in for Hudson Lee.
Stanford leads Clemson 10-3.
Stanford leads Clemson 10-3.
STAFF
16:31
Stanford brings in two more runners with Temo Becerra's drive down the left line extending the Cardinal lead to six.
STAFF
16:24
The Cardinal offense adds another run off a Saum single.
Stanford leads Clemson 7-3 with room to go at the T5.
Stanford leads Clemson 7-3 with room to go at the T5.
STAFF
16:23
Stanford adds another run in the fifth, extending its lead back to three.
STAFF
16:19
B.J. Bailey's day is done.
Hudson Lee will relieve Bailey.
Hudson Lee will relieve Bailey.
STAFF
16:12
Stanford holds its 5-3 lead over Clemson heading into the T5.
STAFF
16:06
Stanford leads Clemson 5-3 heading into the B4.
STAFF
16:04
Stanford breaks the stalemate with Clemson, with Trevor Haskins drilling a two-run homer.
The Cardinal leads the Tigers 5-3 at the T4.
The Cardinal leads the Tigers 5-3 at the T4.
STAFF
15:56
Clemson and Stanford leave runners on, and stay tied at three heading into the T4.
STAFF
15:45
Stanford leaves two runners on, and we head to the B3 tied at three.
STAFF
15:38
Clemson and Stanford are tied at three heading into the T3.
STAFF
15:34
Andrew Ciufo's sac-fly sends Crighton home.
Clemson ties it up at three.
Clemson ties it up at three.
STAFF
15:32
Jacob Jarrell drills a double to left center, and Jack Crighton's single soon after is enough to send Jarrell home.
Clemson's offense is slowly heating up, trailing Stanford 3-2.
Clemson's offense is slowly heating up, trailing Stanford 3-2.
STAFF
15:28
Bailey goes 1-2-3 in a rebound effort at the T2.
Stanford leads Clemson 3-1 heading into the B2.
Stanford leads Clemson 3-1 heading into the B2.
STAFF
15:24
Gaffney strikes out, and Clemson will trail Stanford 3-1 heading into the T2.
STAFF
15:19
Jarren Purify's single to the left side sends Cam Cannarella home.
Stanford leads Clemson 3-1.
Stanford leads Clemson 3-1.
STAFF
15:10
Stanford quickly secures a 3-0 lead as we head into the B1.
STAFF
15:06
Stanford's offense explodes out of the gate, with back-to-back doubles giving the Cardinal an early 1-0 lead over Clemson.
Jimmy Nati then drills a two-run homer, giving Stanford a 3-0 lead.
Jimmy Nati then drills a two-run homer, giving Stanford a 3-0 lead.
STAFF
14:51
Clemson is doing a ceremonial first putt today in the spirit of the Masters.
STAFF
14:14
Clemson's video board is playing the live broadcast of The Masters.
Much appreciated.
Much appreciated.
