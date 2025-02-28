|
Live from DKS: Clemson vs. South Carolina opener
3 hours ago- -
The No. 7-ranked Clemson baseball team (7-1) hosts the rival South Carolina Gamecocks (9-0) for the first game of the three-site series on Friday.
Pitching matchup: LHP Matthew Becker (USC - 2-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 1-0, 6.00) Watch - ACC Network Extra (Friday) Follow along with updates and join in on the commentary below.
Pitching matchup: LHP Matthew Becker (USC - 2-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 1-0, 6.00)
Watch - ACC Network Extra (Friday)
Follow along with updates and join in on the commentary below.
BrandonRink®
21:09
T7: Senior RHP Lucas Mahlstedt in for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
21:07
E6: A couple Tigers stranded and the score remains 4-3 Clemson. 11 left on base for Clemson tonight.
BrandonRink®
20:59
M6: Clemson 4-3. Two on and two out, Max Kaufer pinch-hits and McGovern gets him swinging to leave them stranded.
BrandonRink®
20:40
M5: McGovern gets the high pop-out that Ciufo snags to end the threat. 4-3 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
20:37
And that is Knaak's day in favor of LHP Jacob McGovern to the right-handed bat LeCroy.
BrandonRink®
20:35
Knaak reaches 100+ pitches in a walk to put two on with two out in the 5th. He has a season-best nine strikeouts.
jeffro74
20:31
We need to go opposite field on these pitchers. Their strategy tonight is away... away.... away. Choke up and Judy Jusy Judy!!!
BrandonRink®
20:28
E4: Clemson leads 4-3.
BrandonRink®
20:24
B4: Becker gets Cannarella swinging for his final out of the day after 81 pitches, with a Tiger on first base. RHP Brandon Stone in.
BrandonRink®
20:18
M4: Knaak responds to last inning by striking out the side and Clemson still leads 4-3. Up to eight strikeouts now.
BrandonRink®
20:11
E3: Clemson puts two aboard with one out but the Tigers leave them stranded. 4-3 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
20:03
M3: Clemson 4-3. Knaak up to 69 pitches now with five strikeouts with three hits and three walks (one hit batter).
BrandonRink®
20:01
T3: LeCroy unloads the rest of the bases on a double down the third base line and brings South Carolina within a run. 4-3 Clemson now.
BrandonRink®
19:59
T3: Gamecocks threatening with one out and the bases loaded for Nawrocki, and Nawrocki gets South Carolina on the board with a sac fly RBI (runners on the corners). 4-1 Clemson.
thompson_creek_tiger®
19:56
Knaak getting into a jam here...need to find a way out of it & keep goose egg on scoreboard
jchast13
19:51
Need a shut down inning coming up.
BrandonRink®
19:48
E2: Priest grounds out to end the threat. 4-0 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
19:47
Two walks load the bases with two out for Clemson, and one more to Paino brings in a run. 4-0 Clemson. 48 pitches for Becker already.
BrandonRink®
19:39
B2: Purify moves Gaffney to 3B on a bunt basehit attempt and Andrew Ciufo walks, Listi swats one to RF for an RBI single to extend the lead and put Tigers on the corners again. 3-0 Clemson. Early mound visit for the Gamecocks.
BrandonRink®
19:29
M2: After giving up a leadoff hit, Knaak strikes out two and gets another on an easy grounder back to him. 2-0 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
19:20
E1: Jacob Jarrell flies out to LF to end the threat. 2-0 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
19:19
B1: Cam Cannarella bunts against the shift for the easy basehit with two out and Josh Paino walks to put two on, and Collin Priest makes SC's Matthew Becker pay by lining a two-run double to the RF wall. 2-0 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
19:09
With two out, Knaak hits Ethan Petry and walks Kennedy Jones ahead of facing former Tiger Nolan Nawrocki, and Knaak gets Nawrocki swinging for his second strikeout of the inning. Mid 1, no score.
BrandonRink®
19:02
Former Tiger Nathan Hall welcomed with some boos and Aidan Knaak fires in a strike to start us off.
BrandonRink®
18:55
Erik Bakich charging up the crowd after the coaches' meeting at home plate. First pitch coming up at 7:02.
BrandonRink®
18:27
South Carolina's lineup leads off with a former Tiger in Nathan Hall in CF, who is hitting .433 with 11 runs and 10 RBIs and two home runs. Former Tiger infielder Nolan Nawrocki at 2B is hitting fifth, hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs.
Hall had four doubles, a homer, 15 RBIs, 12 runs, 12 walks, a hit-by-pitch and seven steals in 60 games as a Tiger.
Nawrocki played in 36 games last year and totaled 50 bases, with five doubles, four home runs, 24 RBIs, 28 runs, 13 walks.
Obviously All-American candidate Cam Cannarella has the CF spot in Clemson and Jarren Purify is at second base.
Tags: Clemson Baseball, Aidan Knaak