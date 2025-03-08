|
Live from DKS: Clemson vs. Davidson game two
Clemson baseball (13-1), ranked as high as No. 4 nationally, looks to clinch the series on Saturday versus Davidson (4-8) in a 3 p.m. start.
Game one: Clemson 7-4; Aidan Knaak improved to 2-0 with eight strikeouts to one walk over five innings (2 ER). Jarren Purify had three hits (one HR) and two RBIs; Andrew Ciufo had two hits and three RBIs; Luke Gaffney also contributed two RBIs. Starting pitchers: LHP Isaac Fix (DAV - 1-0, 2.35) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 2-0, 1.06) Video: ACCNX (Bob Mahony and William Qualkinbush; one-camera broadcast due to the Clemson athletics schedule) Check out the latest updates from game two of the Clemson baseball weekend series and join in below.
Starting pitchers: LHP Isaac Fix (DAV - 1-0, 2.35) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 2-0, 1.06)
Video: ACCNX (Bob Mahony and William Qualkinbush; one-camera broadcast due to the Clemson athletics schedule)
Check out the latest updates from game two of the Clemson baseball weekend series and join in below.
