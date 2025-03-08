sports_baseball
Live from DKS: Clemson vs. Davidson game two
Check out the latest updates from game two of the Clemson baseball weekend series on TigerNet.com.

Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 59 minutes ago

Clemson baseball (13-1), ranked as high as No. 4 nationally, looks to clinch the series on Saturday versus Davidson (4-8) in a 3 p.m. start.

Game one: Clemson 7-4; Aidan Knaak improved to 2-0 with eight strikeouts to one walk over five innings (2 ER). Jarren Purify had three hits (one HR) and two RBIs; Andrew Ciufo had two hits and three RBIs; Luke Gaffney also contributed two RBIs.

Starting pitchers: LHP Isaac Fix (DAV - 1-0, 2.35) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 2-0, 1.06)

Video: ACCNX (Bob Mahony and William Qualkinbush; one-camera broadcast due to the Clemson athletics schedule)

Check out the latest updates from game two of the Clemson baseball weekend series and join in below.

BrandonRink®
15:05
Efficient first inning for Ethan Darden and the Wildcats go down 1-2-3.
BrandonRink®
14:51
Perfect weather at the ballpark. Gonna be about 73 degrees at first pitch (3:02 p.m.).
BrandonRink®
14:23
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1898434163411197966
BrandonRink®
14:13
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1898443708477178158
