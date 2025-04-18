Live from DKS: Clemson-Louisville game two

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Louisville (27-10, 9-7 ACC) vs. Clemson (34-6, 12-4 ACC)

• Best Ranking – LOU – No. 17 Baseball America, D1Baseball; CU – No. 2 NCBWA, Perfect Game

• When – Friday (5 p.m.)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Starting Pitchers – LHP Ethan Eberle (LOU - 3-0, 5.21 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Titsworth (CU - 3-0, 3.63)

Game 1: In the seventh inning and trailing by one, Jack Crighton powered out a 3-run shot for his first career home run, and Lucas Mahstedt hung on to the lead for his 13th save of the season. The Tigers were limited to five hits, but two of them were home runs, with Crighton joined by Collin Priest there.

