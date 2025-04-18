sports_baseball
Live from DKS: Clemson-Louisville game two
Clemson looks to clinch the series against Louisville.

Live from DKS: Clemson-Louisville game two
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Clemson looks to clinch the series win after topping the Cardinals 7-6 in the opener Thursday.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Louisville (27-10, 9-7 ACC) vs. Clemson (34-6, 12-4 ACC)

• Best Ranking – LOU – No. 17 Baseball America, D1Baseball; CU – No. 2 NCBWA, Perfect Game

• When – Friday (5 p.m.)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Starting Pitchers – LHP Ethan Eberle (LOU - 3-0, 5.21 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Titsworth (CU - 3-0, 3.63)

Game 1: In the seventh inning and trailing by one, Jack Crighton powered out a 3-run shot for his first career home run, and Lucas Mahstedt hung on to the lead for his 13th save of the season. The Tigers were limited to five hits, but two of them were home runs, with Crighton joined by Collin Priest there.

Check out game updates below and join in on the action.

POST A COMMENT!
STAFF
19:03
T7: After one hit surrendered, that's the day for Allen. LHP TP Wentworth coming in.
STAFF
18:57
T7: That's the day for Titsworth after a career-high six innings with three hits allowed and three strikeouts. RHP Joe Allen coming in.
STAFF
18:56
End 6: Clemson leads 1-0.
STAFF
18:53
B6: After a two-out Collin Priest hit, Louisville goes to the bullpen again to bring in RHP Jack Schweitzer.
STAFF
18:42
87 pitches for the first-time starter Titsworth, with three hits allowed, three strikeouts and no walks.
STAFF
18:41
Mid 6: Another nice play from Ciufo strands a Louisville runner. 1-0 Clemson.
STAFF
18:31
End 5: Listi flyout to RF ends the Clemson rally. 1-0 Tigers.
STAFF
18:27
B5: Ciufo single puts two Tigers aboard with two out, and after a first-pitch ball, that's the day for Eberle. LHP TJ Schlageter coming in.
STAFF
18:24
ACC Network Extra is the legal streaming location for tonight's action.
STAFF
18:24
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1913356323472695749
STAFF
18:23
B5: Meeting at the mound after a Luke Gaffney hit to the Louisville 2B playing deep. One Cardinals pitcher warming up.
STAFF
18:19
After not hitting a HR until his ninth game this season, Jarrell is Clemson's first hitter with double-digit HRs now (10).
Skyd4ddy
18:18
How can I watch this game or get better updates on it without swiping continuously to see new posts?
STAFF
18:16
B5: Jacob Jarrell sends a solo shot to LF for Clemson's first hit of the game, 1-0 Tigers.
STAFF
18:13
Mid 5: Titsworth delivers another 1-2-3 frame. He's at 71 pitches with two hits allowed, two strikeouts and no walks. 0-0 your score.
STAFF
18:05
End 4: No Clemson hits in 45 pitches from Eberle. No score yet at DKS.
STAFF
18:03
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1913352533013413988
STAFF
17:59
Mid 4: Andrew Ciufo with a fantastic throw against his body to end the Cards inning. No score.
11 innings and 5 hits in the series so far. Finally got some good starting pitching and can’t hit the broad side of the barn.
STAFF
17:52
End 3: No score. Eberle gets his second strikeout of the day for another 1-2-3 frame.
STAFF
17:47
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1913348614333583813
STAFF
17:44
M3: Titsworth catches a hot shot back to him to cap a 1-2-3 frame that also had his first strikeout of the night. No score.
STAFF
17:37
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1913345941022949570
STAFF
17:35
The Tigers go down in order and we're scoreless through 2.
STAFF
17:34
The Alicea grab from earlier:

https://x.com/ACCBaseball/status/1913342178689999004
Esso®
17:32
STAFF
17:28
Mid 2: Titsworth strands a Cardinals runner at 2B for a second consecutive inning. No score.
STAFF
17:21
End 1: Priest grounds out to end the Clemson 1st. No score at DKS.
STAFF
17:19
Strike 'em out, throw 'em out reviewed and Listi is called safe at 2B after replay. Two down and Collin Priest up.
STAFF
17:16
B1: Dominic Listi hit to lead off and Louisville's Alex Alicea robs Cam Cannarella of a bloop hit with a great diving catch. Listi stays at 1B.
STAFF
17:09
Mid 1: Titsworth with two flyouts and a grounder induced around a two-out Cardinals double.
STAFF
17:01
Sophomore RHP Drew Titsworth takes the hill for his first career start. He is 3-0 with a 3.63 ERA in 13 appearances this season out of the bullpen.
STAFF
16:53
Perfect day in Clemson. Going to be 80 degrees at first pitch.
STAFF
16:13
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1913320786766504154
STAFF
16:09
https://x.com/ClemsonTigerNet/status/1913323003800330526
POST A COMMENT!
Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
Live from DKS: Clemson-Louisville game two
Live from DKS: Clemson-Louisville game two
Podcast: Is Clemson's roster construction the envy of college football?
Podcast: Is Clemson's roster construction the envy of college football?
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts