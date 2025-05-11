FINAL: Duke 8 | Clemson 4
Clemson falls to sixth in the ACC, sitting at 15-12 in conference play.
|
Live at DKS: Clemson vs. Duke game three
8 hours ago- -
Clemson (38-14, 15-11 ACC) faces Duke (34-16, 15-11 ACC) at 1:00 p.m. on senior day.
The Tigers can claim their first series victory since Louisville (April 18th) with a win today. Starting pitchers: LHP Henry Zatkowski (DUK) vs. LHP BJ Bailey (CU)
Starting pitchers:
LHP Henry Zatkowski (DUK) vs. LHP BJ Bailey (CU)
STAFF
15:58
STAFF
15:41
Clemson trails Duke 8-2 heading into the B9.
STAFF
15:37
Make that six straight scoreless innings for Clemson.
The Tigers are on the verge of a third straight series loss with Duke holding a commanding 8-2 lead entering the T9.
ZeeGantt®
15:37
WTH happened to this team? 😳
STAFF
15:27
Duke adds another run with a groundout to second.
The Blue Devils lead 8-2.
ClemsonFan322
15:20
This team has fallen apart… at this point I would be shocked if we even make it to a regional ngl
STAFF
15:19
Joe Allen will relieve Dvorsky.
STAFF
15:15
Ciufo is struck out. Clemson records another scoreless inning.
Rain is beginning to fall at DKS as we head to the T8.
STAFF
15:04
Dvorsky records another 1-2-3 inning.
Clemson has another chance to crack into Duke's five-run lead heading into the B7.
For Dvorsky, he's recorded his seventh strikeout.
STAFF
14:54
Clemson's offense faces another short inning.
Duke still holds a firm grip on this series finale entering the T7.
STAFF
14:47
Dvorsky goes 1-2-3 at the T6.
Clemson trails Duke 7-2 heading into the B6.
STAFF
14:39
Clemson's offense can't crack into Duke's lead.
The Blue Devils lead the Tigers 7-2 heading into the T6.
STAFF
14:33
Dvorsky stops the bleeding in the fifth.
Duke leads Clemson 7-2 heading into the B5.
STAFF
14:26
Nathan Dvorsky will relieve B.J. Bailey.
thompson_creek_tiger®
14:21
Fixed it for ya Grayson
STAFF
14:19
Duke takes its first lead of the day.
3-2 Blue Devils at the T5.
STAFF
14:10
Clemson's offense can't find its footing for the second straight inning.
Duke and Clemson remain tied at two heading into the T5.
STAFF
14:02
Macon Winslow grounds out a hit to 1B, and it's enough to get Albright home.
Duke and Clemson are now tied at two.
STAFF
13:57
Luke Gaffney just did a full-on split.
Ouch.
STAFF
13:55
Jake Hyde's solo homer cuts into Clemson's lead.
Tigers hold a 2-1 advantage over the Blue Devils.
Splode
13:51
Go Tigers
STAFF
13:51
Zatkowski records another 1-2-3 inning.
Clemson still leads Duke 2-0 heading into the T4.
STAFF
13:46
Duke is held scoreless for the third straight inning.
Clemson holds its 2-0 lead heading into the B3.
STAFF
13:34
Jack Crighton nearly sends a shot out of the ballpark, but it is snatched Duke's AJ Gracia.
Clemson exits the B2 with a 2-0 lead over Duke.
STAFF
13:32
Cam Cannarella walks.
Jack Crighton is at the plate with the bases loaded.
STAFF
13:26
Luke Gaffney's first AB of the day singles to left field, and sends Listi home.
Clemson leads Duke 2-0.
STAFF
13:24
Jacob Jarrell's groundout to second is enough to send Josh Paino home.
Clemson leads Duke 1-0.
deroberts
13:20
might have tweaked it when he slid into first last time he played.
STAFF
13:18
BJ Bailey delivers another quick inning, and the Tigers shut out Duke for consecutive innings.
B2: Clemson 0 | Duke 0
STAFF
13:11
Zatkowski goes 1-2-3, and we head to the T2 rather quickly.
Duke and Clemson remain scoreless.
Jon81
13:09
McLaddie had something on his wrist when I saw him go to the stands on Friday
STAFF
13:05
A double play will quickly close the T1.
Duke records a hit, but leaves the inning scoreless.
Clemson13
12:24
I understand this is match up based with the LHP starting for Dook. Wonder if McLaddie would have played if not for all the LHP Dook has? I wish we could find him some more at bats.
