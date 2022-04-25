Lee's Tigers face daunting challenge to make postseason, but hope remains

CLEMSON – A daunting challenge means a great opportunity for Clemson baseball.

Two weeks ago, following a series sweep at the hands of Notre Dame in South Bend, Clemson baseball was left for dead. The Tigers had yet to win an ACC series, sat at 2-9 in league play and had lost 12 out of 17 games since starting the season 14-0.

Following this past weekend’s series win over a ranked Florida State team, the Tigers have won seven out of their last nine, won two ACC series in a row and completed a season sweep of ranked Georgia. The Tigers won the Sunday series finale despite committing five errors.

“It was a critical win for a team. During this time of year, it was a critical series. I think we know where we're at and what we've got to do,” head coach Monte Lee said. “We're trying to do everything we can just to win series right now...We're trying to do everything we can to put ourselves in a position to play baseball as long as we can and to do that you've got to win series at this point. I'm really proud of our guys and the way we fought.

“Ugly wins are better than beautiful losses. That's my favorite saying when it comes to days like today. Today's game was a tough game to win because we gave up a big inning in the first. If you look at box scores your whole life like I do, the general rule of thumb is if you give up a big inning, you've got to have two to win the game. Just look at box scores, that's how it works out. We had to have another big inning. We responded with a big inning in the second and whoever was going to put up the big inning was the team that was going to win the game and we were able to do it. The bottom line is we were able to get it done.”

The Tigers now have the belief that the postseason – once a longshot at best – might still be a possibility.

Clemson’s RPI is now 35th nationally, with a strength of schedule at No. 22 overall, and only five ACC teams have more than the Tigers’ 26 wins. According to Warren Nolan, the Tigers are 8-11 against Quadrant 1 teams (tiers based on RPI), 5-2 against Quadrant 2 teams, 5-0 against Quadrant 3 teams, and 8-1 against Quadrant 4 squads.

The issue is Clemson’s ACC record – at 6-11 the Tigers’ winning percentage of .353 in second-worst in the ACC, ahead of only Boston College. Considering the ACC Tournament invites 12 of the 14 league teams, if the ACC Tournament were held today, the Tigers would not be included.

But it doesn’t start today, and the Tigers have big games this week against Presbyterian and Wofford at home and then a three-game series at Louisville. Wofford is ranked in the Top-25 this week, and Sunday’s loss to Mercer snapped a 10-game winning streak. The Terriers are one of the hottest teams in the country, winning 23 of 26, and their RPI currently sits 10th. Louisville is ranked 16th by D1 Baseball and took two out of three from NC State last weekend (but were swept at Florida State the weekend before).

Following Louisville, the Tigers take on Georgia Tech (20th in RPI), Charleston (79th in RPI), No. 8 Virginia (17th in RPI), and then close out the season against Coastal Carolina (70th) and Boston College (115th). The opportunity is there, no matter how daunting.

“It was pretty daunting to play back-to-back midweek games and win those games, then go to Wake Forest and win that series, then play the ‘Noles and beat them,” Lee said. “That's pretty daunting as well, so we can certainly pull on the experience of what we've been able to do over the last nine games. I think our guys should feel pretty confident about what we're capable of. We know - look it's going to be another tough week. We've got another tough week ahead of us.

“We've got to play Tuesday night at home against Wofford who is red hot. They're playing great baseball right now. I think they've won 10 in a row into today and then we've got to go on the road. It's a tough week again for us, but we'll keep doing what we're doing. We'll keep pitching the way we're pitching and keep swinging the bats. It's a heck of test but I think our guys are up for it.”