Grice strong on the mound, Amick and Taylor homer as Tigers sweep Louisville
Will Taylor (16) celebrates with his teammates after his homer (Photo by Merrell Mann).

2023 May 7, Sun 15:04

CLEMSON – Clemson baseball is warming up with the weather.

Caden Grice struck out a career-high 11 batters, and Will Taylor and Billy Amick each homered as Clemson defeated Louisville 7-3 Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, the final game of a three-game sweep.

Grice improves to 5-1 with the win after pitching 6 1/3 innings. He gave up just three hits and two earned runs. He struck out those 11 and walked just two. Clemson improves to 31-17 overall and 14-10 in league play. The Tigers sit second in the ACC Atlantic behind Wake Forest and own the head-to-head tiebreaker over every team behind them in the standings. Louisville falls to 29-18 overall and 9-15 in the ACC.

A single and double allowed the Cardinals to jump out to a 1-0 lead on Grice and the Tigers in the top of the first, but Clemson answered in the bottom of the frame. Cooper Ingle lined a 3-1 pitch to left-center for a one-out double (he’s now reached base in 42 consecutive games), bringing Taylor to the plate. Taylor waited on a 2-1 pitch and drove it over the wall in right for his third homer of the season and a 2-1 lead.

A walk, a throwing error on Grice on a failed pickoff attempt and a single allowed Louisville to tie the score at 2-2 in the top of the second, and the Cardinals looked to add on an inning later after a single and a walk put runners at first and second with nobody out. That brought up Eddie King – who homered Friday – to the plate. Grice got ahead of King 1-2 and the Cardinals attempted a double-steal.

King merely waved at the pitch for strike three and Ingle threw the runner out at third for a strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play. The next hitter, Brandon Anderson, lined a shot back at Grice, who caught the ball at his belt, showed the umpire, and dropped the ball on the mound to get out of the inning without allowing a run.

Clemson re-took the lead in the bottom of the third. Jack Crighton stayed hot by smoking a leadoff double to left-center. With one out and the infield in, Ingle laced a ball to center. The centerfielder raced in and tried to grab the knee-high liner. The ball popped out of his glove and Crighton was able to score for a 3-2 lead.

Crighton and Ingle were in the middle of the action again in the bottom of the fifth. Crighton lined a one-out single to left and promptly stole second. He moved to third on a groundout, bringing up Ingle. Ingle worked the count to 2-2 and then shot a single to left to score Crighton for a 4-2 lead.

Billy Amick led off the bottom of the sixth with a bang, launching a homer to left on the first pitch he saw. The homer was his 8th of the season. The Tigers eventually loaded the bases and scored another run on a wild pitch for a 6-2 lead through six innings.

Grice pitched into the seventh but was replaced by Reed Garris after hitting a batter and allowing a single. The runner eventually scored on a sacrifice fly and Clemson led 6-3. However, Louisville gifted the Tigers a run in the bottom of the seventh. Taylor walked to lead off the inning, moved to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a passed ball for a 7-3 advantage.

The Cardinals put two runners on base with two out in the top of the ninth, but Ryan Ammons came in and threw one pitch to induce a fly to left and pick up his fourth save of the season.

The Tigers play four games on the road this week, starting with a mid-week contest at No. 8 Coastal Carolina. The Tigers then travel to Blacksburg for a three-game set against Virginia Tech.


