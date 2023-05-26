Grice homers, Gordon throws a gem to lead Tigers to ACC semifinals

David Hood by Senior Writer -

DURHAM, NC – With Boston College out of the way and a trip to the ACC Baseball Championship semifinals ensured, Clemson now waits on either North Carolina or the weather. Caden Grice hit his second home run in as many games and Austin Gordon turned in a stellar start as No. 3 seed Clemson defeated No. 6 seeded Boston College 4-1 to win Pool C at Durham Bulls Athletic Park Friday afternoon. Clemson improves to 41-17 with the win, while Boston College falls to 35-18 and will wait to see if they host when the NCAA Tournament host sites are announced Sunday. If the weather holds out (rain is forecasted for both Saturday and Sunday), Clemson will face North Carolina at 5 pm Saturday in the semifinals (ACCN). If the weather cancels the rest of the tournament, the highest-seeded team with the best record in the tournament will earn the ACC’s automatic qualifier. Clemson notched a 14th win in a row, which is the nation's longest active streak. The Tigers jumped on Boston College starter Chris Flynn early. Cam Cannarella led off the bottom of the first with a double high off the wall in left and moved to third on Cooper Ingle’s fly ball to deep center. Will Taylor struck out for the second out, but Grice launched a 2-1 pitch down the line in right that stayed just inside the foul pole for a 2-0 lead. The homer was his 16th of the season and allowed him to reach the 60 RBI mark. Riley Bertram walked to lead off the second and promptly stole second. Benjamin Blackwell turned in a one-out walk, and both runners moved up on a double-steal. Jack Crighton worked the count to 3-1 and then roped a liner to right for a two-run double that gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead. Both teams' pitchers settled in after that. Gordon pitched six strong innings to pick up his second win of the season and improved to 2-4. He gave up two hits, walked three and struck out three while throwing 91 pitches (53 for strikes). It marks the third time he has pitched more than four innings this season and has not given up a run (South Carolina and Louisville previously). Nick Clayton pitched a scoreless seventh, Rob Hughes earned two outs in the 8th before leaving with an injury, Reed Garris surrendered a two-out solo homer from BC's Nick Wang to left field, hit a batter and walked a batter in the ninth and closer Ryan Ammons (5) came in to earn the save by stranding the two runners with a strikeout. Boston College replaced Flynn after two innings with John West, the team's ace. West pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up just one hit while striking out seven. Clemson hosted North Carolina a week ago and swept the three-game series. However, the Tar Heels have won seven consecutive ACC Tournament games and won the tournament in both 2019 and 2022. Caden Grice is once again doing Caden Grice things pic.twitter.com/2bwV1XKYko — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) May 26, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest