Good starts mark Clemson opener to top No. 11 Wake Forest for first time since 2022

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

CLEMSON - A game marked by good starts all worked in the home team’s favor for Clemson to take game one of the series over the No. 11-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 5-1. The Tigers (22-2, 3-1 ACC), ranked as high as fourth nationally, notched their first win over Wake Forest since 2022. It ended a six-game losing streak in the series and handed the Deacs their first conference loss this season (18-5, 6-1). Statistically, the game was billed to be a pitcher’s duel, but Clemson’s bats put a dent into that early. Wake ace right-hander Logan Lunceford came in leading the ACC in opposing batting average (.110) and strikeouts (50), with Top 10 marks also in strikeouts looking (3rd; 13), hits allowed (3rd; 10), wins (4th; 4), runs allowed (4th; 4), earned runs allowed (7th; 4) and ERA (7th; 1.33). By the end of one inning, Clemson matched his earned runs allowed for the season. Lunceford was shaky around the strike zone early with 12 called balls in his first 15 pitches to load the bases. Collin Priest then got the scoring going with a sacrifice fly to center field that moved all the runners around, and Luke Gaffney followed that with a two-run single to right field. Tryston McCladdie picked up from there by dropping an RBI double just past the out-stretched glove of Wake’s Antonio Morales in left field for a run. Lunceford (4-1) settled down, but in the fourth inning, Jacob Jarrell led off with a double, and Dominic Listi eventually scored him on a sac fly. All five runs were earned on Lunceford, who left after 92 pitches over five innings with five hits and six strikeouts to three walks. Armed with the early lead, Clemson ace right-hander Aidan Knaak (4-0) was hitting on all cylinders. Four of his first five strikeouts came with the batter looking it into the glove, allowing just two Wake hits and stranding four runners over six innings. He didn’t allow any leadoff runners, with five opening at-bats being strikeouts. A potent Deacs lineup didn’t get on the scoreboard until the sixth inning, when Kade Lewis powered his seventh home run of the season to right field, a solo shot. Knaak reached double-digit strikeouts in a second consecutive outing (10). After a 1-2-3 seventh inning, Drew Titsworth gave up the first leadoff Wake runner in the eighth inning, on a single, and walked a batter with two-out to bring in the ACC’s leader in saves, Lucas Mahlstedt. Starting out with a 3-1 count, Mahlstedt got Wake’s Jack Winnay swinging on a full count to strand the runners. Mahlstedt pitched 1 1/3 scoreless for his eighth save of the season. Clemson improved to 17-1 at home. The Tigers and Deacs return to action at 2 p.m. on Saturday. What a catch by @AndrewCiufo!!!!!!! 🤯



