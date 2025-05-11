Clemson drops third straight conference series, falling to Duke in Sunday rubber match

CLEMSON - The Tigers have had to wait for nearly a month to claim another series victory. That wait will continue. Clemson (38-15, 15-12 ACC) has now lost three straight ACC series, falling to Duke (35-16, 16-11 ACC) on Sunday in the rubber match, 8-4. Like they did on Saturday, the Tigers pounced on Duke early with two runs in the second inning. Josh Paino and Dominic Listi recorded early hits to land on second and third. Jacob Jarrell and Luke Gaffney would reward those efforts. Jarrell's groundout to second was enough to get Paino home on third, allowing Listi to creep closer to adding another run. Moments later, Gaffney notched his first hit of the day, giving the Tigers an early two-run lead. The Tigers had an opportunity to stack more runs on the board, loading the bases with Jack Crighton at the plate. Crighton nearly launched a shot into the stands, but Duke's AJ Gracia snatched four runs away from Clemson's grasp. Duke broke its scoreless streak at the top of the fourth, with Jake Hyde recording a solo homer to cut into Clemson's two-run lead. The Blue Devils added another run in that same stretch, knotting up the score at two with Winslow's groundout to first. On Saturday, Duke evened the series with an explosive seventh inning, recording 10 runs to close the gap on the Tigers. It wasn't 10 on Sunday, but five runs were enough to get the job done, facing a struggling offense. Hyde recorded his second homer of the day, adding three runs to Duke's lead. The separation continued with another solo homer, with the bleeding extending to a five-run deficit for the Tiger defense. Duke added another run in the eighth to extend its lead to six, collecting extra insurance against their conference foe. Clemson added two runs at the bottom of the ninth, but those weren't enough to close the difference against the Blue Devils. LHP B.J. Bailey's (2-4) start on the mound appeared to have some promise through the first three innings, keeping Duke's offense off the board. Those good feelings would be quickly erased in the fourth and fifth, surrendering seven runs in that stretch. He finished the day giving up nine hits, recording seven earned runs, and two strikeouts. Nathan Dvorsky would relieve Bailey and record seven strikeouts on the mound, but the offense couldn't escape its funk to complement his performance on the mound. With the loss, Clemson falls to sixth in the ACC, giving Duke a firm grip on fifth place in the conference. The defeat on Sunday also marks the Tigers' first home series loss of the season. Clemson will travel to Pittsburgh for its final series of the regular season, taking on the Panthers with game one set to roll on Thursday, May 15th, at 6:00 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

