Clemson does enough to hold on for game one victory over Davidson

CLEMSON - The temperature had dropped in Doug Kingsmore, but Jarren Purify’s offensive streak hasn’t lost the heat. The Tigers were clinging to a two-run lead at the bottom of the eighth, in danger of slipping in the first game of this weekend clash. Purify had different plans, clocking a solo homer that gave Clemson (13-1) a lead it would not surrender, holding on to win 7-4. That clinched an 11th consecutive win for the Tigers. Clemson started the scoring early at the bottom of the first, leaving it to Purify to open things up. Purify drove his first hit out to left field, and Cam Cannarella’s drive to left-center field put the sophomore second basemen in scoring position. Luke Gaffney’s ground out to third was enough to give the Tigers its first lead of the afternoon. Davidson (4-8) eventually fired back, with Michael O’Shaughnessy’s single bringing home two Wildcats on base, holding a 2-1 lead over the Tigers as the third inning rolled on. Clemson nearly went scoreless for three innings, but Andrew Ciufo’s single to center field, and a combination of Wildcat errors was just enough to tie up the score at two. Ciufo’s 3 RBI performance on Friday was a promising bounceback, as he was struggling to find consistency at his spot in the order. The Tigers reclaimed the lead at the bottom of the fifth as Luke Gaffney’s sacrifice fly was enough to send in Dominic Listi. Both units had opportunities to stack runs, leaving runners on base in several instances, but Clemson had made the most of its opportunities. RHP Aidan Knaak went five innings, holding the Wildcats to zero runs in four of his five outings on the mound. Knaak surrendered four hits and two runs with eight strikeouts, surviving multiple innings with runners on, preventing Davidson from getting out to any significant lead. Clemson’s lead slightly grew in the sixth, with the Tiger offense loading the bases and collecting one run out of the inning, as Purify’s sacrifice fly sent home Tristan Bissetta. LHP Jacob McGovern and RHP Joe Allen attempted to assume control, but RHP Lucas Mahlstedt helped Clemson survive a chaotic seventh inning. Davidson loaded the bases, and looked ready to take control of the Friday clash. Mahlstedt secured a strikeout, and the Tigers’ lead with it. He would finish the matchup on the mound, keeping the Wildcat offense in check as Clemson’s lead incrementally grew. His steady hand on the mound kept Davidson scoreless in the final two innings, which would be enough for Clemson to make it 11 wins in a row. Friday at the ballpark 😏#Clemson pic.twitter.com/9WKIkHF34m — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 7, 2025 RBI knock from @AndrewCiufo ties the score at 2!



E4 || DAV 2, CU 2



🖥 https://t.co/O7mp2eLZLB pic.twitter.com/9EH2frWXdV — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 7, 2025 Solo shot for @JarrenPurify!



🚀 357 ft

💨 104 mph



B8 || DAV 4, CU 7



🖥 https://t.co/O7mp2eLZLB pic.twitter.com/UgT43fuLUA — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 7, 2025

