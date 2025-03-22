Clemson ace settling into increased arsenal with dominant stretch

Clemson ace Aidan Knaak settling into increased arsenal with dominant stretch

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Wake Forest hadn't trailed much versus Clemson over the last few years, but Aidan Knaak set the tone each inning he pitched Friday night in a 5-1 win that stopped a six-game series streak. Knaak struck out the first Demon Deacon he faced -- and retired the next two in order in the first inning. Armed with a 4-run lead, the next Deacs batter fouled out ahead of another scoreless frame. The third inning started with a strikeout swinging. The first batter faced in the fourth? Another strikeout, and so with the fifth inning as well. Wake Forest finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth, but not until trailing by five runs, and were kept off the basepaths to start a sixth and final Knaak inning. He tallied 10 strikeouts and moved to 4-0 after three further scoreless frames delivered by Tiger relievers Drew Titsworth and Lucas Mahlstedt (who improved on his ACC-best and now national-best saves total to eight). Knaak said he had the full arsenal of pitches performing. "Everything pretty much was working from fastball, changeup, two-seam, curveball. Everything felt pretty good," Knaak said postgame. Knaak is fresh off a national pitching honor with 12 strikeouts in the win over Notre Dame last Friday. The last two starts are his first of the year to qualify as quality starts, reaching 6+ innings and giving up three or fewer runs -- doing much better than that standard with a lone earned run allowed in 13 innings with 22 strikeouts to three walks. The southwest Florida sophomore credited increased aggressiveness, and his head coach sees the same and Knaak settling into an increased set of pitch options. "He loves tinkering and toying with grips and checking things out. He worked all fall very religiously and so I think part of it too is just learning how to use those pitches in his starts and starting to figure it out a little bit," Erik Bakich said Friday. Knaak has added a sinking fastball, slider and a cutter, Bakich said, and Knaak says he's seen the benefits of the extra options. "Just kinda analyzing off of last year, I wanted to add a pitch that was mid-to-upper 80s (MPH). Kind of filling that speed range I didn't have," he said. "And I just played around with the cutter and the little gyro slider...The two-seam, I was just kinda playing around with that as well, and it was a pretty good pitch...I wasn't expecting it to be as good as I thought. I'm using it a lot more than I thought I would. Very useful pitch." Bakich sees the talented right-hander building on what he brought to campus from the start. "Aidan's superpower is his consistent routine-based, disciplined approach that he brings week-to-week," said Bakich. "You can expect that consistency -- you hope for that consistency in the game. With the way he consistently pounds the strike zone. The way he consistently has an even demeanor out on the field even if something were to go sideways. He is an old soul in a good way from a standpoint that he came in very advanced with a mental game... "He's just a year better. He's one of those guys that just wants to be a master of his craft. He added a couple of pitches this year and still kept that very disciplined routine week-to-week. Outing to outing. And that gives everyone confidence seeing how he prepares, how he works. "They voted him captain this year because they see the work ethic, they see the preparation, they know he's a great pitcher. He brings an awful lot to the table outside of just the days that he pitches." Sixth strikeout of the day.

50th strikeout of the season.@aidan_knaak is dealing at DKS ⚾️🔥



M4 || WFU 0, CU 4



🖥 https://t.co/nWdZdVfgRe pic.twitter.com/a0KLM0jnJR — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 21, 2025 AK doing what AK does best😤



🔟 Ks pic.twitter.com/1dQcogYUE5 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 22, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!