Bring out the Brooms: Tigers sweep South Carolina again

COLUMBIA – The No. 7-ranked Tigers took their brooms to Columbia and used them in a big way, scoring seven runs over the last two innings and defeating South Carolina 8-2 at Founder’s Park to sweep the season series, sweeping the Gamecocks out of their home park. The Tigers have won the season series eight out of the last eleven seasons, swept the Gamecocks in back-to-back seasons, and swept the series three out of the last four years. Clemson improves to 10-1 overall, while South Carolina falls to 9-3. Clemson pitching was dynamic during the series. In 27 innings of work, the Gamecocks managed to score six runs on just 15 hits while striking out 36 times. The Tigers were hitless and scoreless through four innings but broke through in both columns in the fifth. Jacob Jarrell led off the inning with a sharp single to left and Tristan Bissetta smoked a ball off the leg of the second baseman, and it caromed into left field, allowed Jarrell to slide into third. Jarren Purify continued his good work, slicing a sharp single to right to score Jarrell for the 1-0 lead. However, Tryston McCladdie and Dominic Listi struck out and Josh Paino hit into a fielder’s choice to end the threat. Clemson starter Justin LeGuernic worked four solid innings, giving up just two hits, no runs and striking out a career-high six. Over his last 10 innings, he’s posted 12 strikeouts and no runs. He was relieved by Joe Allen in the fifth, and Allen worked a perfect frame. With Clemson pitching keeping the Gamecocks at bay, the Tigers were unable to scratch across an insurance run until the eighth. Listi singled to begin the frame, but Paino bounced into a fielder’s choice to force Listi at second. Cam Cannarella walked on four pitches, but Luke Gaffney flew out to right for the second out. That brought up Priest, who launched the first pitch he saw high and deep over the wall in right for a 3-run homer and a 4-0 lead. The homer was his second of the season. Allen did exactly what was needed, tossing three scoreless frames, striking out six while walking just one in earning the win in relief. The Gamecocks scored two in the eighth off Lucas Mahlstedt. Three singles led to one run, and a series of events led to the second. With one run in and runners at first and second, former Tiger Nolan Nawrocki bounced into a double play. The runner at second was called out and even though the throw from second was bad, the runner at first was called out due to interference (the runner at second never got up). At first, it was ruled the run didn’t count, but after a lengthy review, the run counted, and it was 4-2 heading to the 9th. The Tigers got those runs back in a hurry. Purify laced a one-out single to center and promptly stole second. Andrew Ciufo was hit by a pitch, but Listi reached on a fielder’s choice that forced Purify at third. Paino worked a walk to load the bases and Cannarella roped a two-run single to right-center to make it 6-2. Paino stole third and scored on Gaffney’s single to right, and Cannarella scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-2. Reed Garris pitched a perfect ninth to complete the win. Clemson plays two midweek games this week, traveling back to Greenville and Fluor Field for a Tuesday tilt against USC Upstate, then returning home for a Wednesday contest against Presbyterian. The Tigers host Davidson in a three-game series starting Friday.

Here's how the Tigers closed out their fifth win in a row over the Gamecocks. #Clemson pic.twitter.com/boJbTEezm4 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 3, 2025

In the third inning, the Gamecocks put two on base, but @JustinLeg23 ties his career high with his sixth strikeout to end the threat!



E3 || CU 0, USC 0



🖥 https://t.co/teubaWP2wR pic.twitter.com/hYCHVmdnYo — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 2, 2025

Tigers are on the board! @JarrenPurify rips a single to score Jarrell!



T5 || CU 1, USC 0



🖥 https://t.co/teubaWPAmp pic.twitter.com/QtuweELJaQ — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 2, 2025

NOT COMING BACK. 💣@collinpriest13



🚀 345 ft

💨 105 mph



T8 || CU 4, USC 0



🖥 https://t.co/teubaWPAmp pic.twitter.com/2yAFwBz7I8 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 3, 2025

