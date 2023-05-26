Boston College head coach says Clemson is 'scary all the way through'

David Hood by Senior Writer -

DURHAM, NC – When Clemson took two of three games at Boston College in late April, Eagles head coach Mike Gambino said that the Tigers were good enough to make a run to Omaha. Gambino thinks even more of the Tigers a month later. No. 3 seed Clemson defeated No. 6 seed Boston College 4-1 Friday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park to win Pool C of the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship and advance to today’s semifinals against North Carolina. The Tigers, who improved to 2-0 in the tourney and advanced to the semifinal round on Saturday (1 p.m./ACCN), won their 14th game in a row and upped their record to 41-17. The Eagles fell to 35-18. The win was also the 19th in the last 20 games for the Tigers, that one loss coming at the hands of the Eagles. “I am going to tell you what, that Clemson ballclub…we have some really good ballclubs in this conference, obviously, and they are right there with anybody in the country,” Gambino said. Austin Gordon (2-4) earned the win by allowing just two hits, no runs and three walks with three strikeouts. “Austin Gordon today was really, really good,” Gambino said. “We were able to get him for a couple at our place earlier. But he gave us fits at our place once and then he did it again. That kid is good.” The Tigers struck first in the first inning on Caden Grice’s two-run homer, his 16th of the season. Clemson doubled its lead in the second inning on Jack Crighton’s two-run double. Nick Wang put Boston College on the scoreboard with a solo homer in the ninth inning. Clemson used relievers Nick Clayton, Rob Hughes, Reed Garris, and Ryan Ammons to slam the door on the Eagles. Gambino said Clemson has a scary lineup. “I feel like they haven't lost a game in three months. From a lineup standpoint, there is length, there's speed, there's power and they play defense all over the field,” Gambino said. “You have everything from (Cam) Cannarella who can bunt and steal and run and (Caden) Grice can hit it on top of the roof like he did today. They're scary all the way through. And then the arms. Their rotation is solid. That is kind of their two (No. 2 starter) coming out there today. You have Grice going tomorrow. And then you see the arms coming out of the bullpen.” Gambino said the Tigers are good across the board, and he said this Clemson team reminds him of some of Jack Leggett’s better clubs. “It's hard to find holes. And on top of that they are a tough, competitive group,” Gambino said. “They have taken on Erik's (head coach Erik Bakich) personality and it feels - and I am saying this in a positive way - like some of Jack's best teams. It's a scary club.”

