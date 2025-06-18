Baseball insider thinks top transfer making it past MLB draft would be 'a miracle'

Baseball insider thinks OF Ryan Wideman making it past MLB draft would be 'a miracle'

Clemson's top commitment in the transfer portal may be in name only. Ryan Wideman was considered one of the top players this offseason, with his services being coveted by many of the top programs in the country. However, Clemson's sentimental pull with both of his parents being Clemson legacies was a massive swing for his recruitment. In the back of everyone's minds, however, was whether he'd make it to campus for another season of college baseball entirely. If you ask Baseball America's Peter Flaherty, that possibility of him suiting up for the Tigers is pretty slim, if any chance still exists. Wideman has been tied to just about every accolade you can imagine, from conference player of the year to being an All-American selection. It's believed that the former Hilltopper could be a high-round selection in July's MLB draft, forgoing his remaining college eligibility and taking his talents to the pros. During the 2024-25 season, Wideman hit .398 with 10 homers and 68 RBIs, completely dominating the Conference USA in the process. Wideman's talent is an arsenal of abilities that scouts will pounce on, says Flaherty, perhaps shutting the door on Clemson's hopes of having him at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for this upcoming year. "I would be floored if Ryan Wideman makes it to campus," Flaherty said. "He profiles as a top 3-5 or so round pick, but he's a really impressive player, like elite, big league body plus runner, if not double, he's turning double plus run times, can really go and get it in center field. He looks like a gazelle out there, like a tool shed fits that description to a T." RYAN WIDEMAN OH MY GOODNESS 🤯@RyanWideman03 robs a walk-off homer with a #SCTop10 catch and we play on!



▪️ Double#GoTops | #Team106 pic.twitter.com/WKMRFK01hg — WKU Baseball (@WKU_Baseball) March 12, 2025 With the world of NIL and plenty of opportunities to financially entice players to stay on campus, there's always a possibility something sways in Clemson's direction, but teams would be passing on quite the talent. "I think it would be a miracle if he makes it to campus," Flaherty told TigerNet. "I don't even know at this point what it would take for him to get there. I mean, right now in our latest draft rankings at Baseball America, we have him 91st overall, which would fit in that third to fourth round range. He looks the part of a surefire top-five round pick, and I think he's a slam dunk to sign." Looking through a more positive lens, it may seem like Clemson is prepared for that possibility and is likely looking in other directions to add more pieces to improve the roster continually. Erik Bakich had mentioned this group has to get better, and whether Wideman is on campus or not, it sounds like the Tigers will charge on in its mission to get back to Omaha. "I don't think it's going to be a huge pivot for Coach Bakich and company," Flaherty said. "I mean internally, I don't think that they're even planning or thinking about him even making it to campus, so I don't think it's going to be at all a deterrence to their plans in the portal, their plans for '26, and all that. So, I mean, I'm sure they still have targets they're going after, targets they will pursue if more people end up entering the portal. So I don't think they're quite done yet."

