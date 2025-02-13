Bakich wants players to focus on the game, not program's first taste of MLB stadium

Playing in a Major League Baseball stadium is something that few get to experience, and Clemson head coach Erik Bakich says his players will be a part of something special this weekend. But he also wants them to know that the distances are the same. The 2025 college baseball season begins with the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Tigers take on Oklahoma State at noon on Friday. Other teams in the field are Arizona, Ole Miss, Texas, and Louisville. The Tigers play Arizona at noon on Saturday and Ole Miss at 3:30 pm on Sunday. The game marks a first in Clemson history – it’s the first time a Clemson baseball team will play a game in a Major League stadium. “I guess we'll probably have 'em kind of take it in as a fan for a minute, and just kind of that cool factor of, ‘Wow, this is a childhood dream to play in a Major League stadium.’ But then we'll also kind of that Hoosiers moment,” Bakich said. “It’s still 60 feet, six inches, still 90-foot bases is still baseball between the white lines. So, let's just keep it about baseball and make it about how we play during the game and between the lines and not get caught up in just, this is the biggest, most grandiose stadium, one of the most biggest grandiose stadiums in the country. But just make it about baseball once the game starts. But there'll be certainly a star gazing fandom type moment once we get there for sure.” Bakich said his team is prepared to get things rolling. “Excited to start the season. Excited for Team 128,” Bakich said. “They've been preparing, working hard, doing all the things that you would expect a high-level team to do. Very consistent, consistent chip on the shoulder, a bad taste in their mouth the way the last season ended. And these guys set an academic GPA record in the fall, highest fall GPA we've ever had. They're engaged with community service. Part of our shared language, how you do anything is how you do everything. And these guys are about all the right things and it certainly feels like we are on the right track to have a great season. But we do it because we want all this preparation to earn the opportunity to get hot at the end and get past where we left off and eventually compete to bring Clemson its first national championship. But all that happens four-plus months from now.” Bakich is familiar with the tournament and Globe Life Field. “I was there with Michigan three years ago and what a first-class event that they put on,” he said. “Not only because of the baseball and the big league stadium and the environment and the atmosphere, but the connection with Shriners Hospital and being to add value to some kids that maybe haven't had it easy.”

