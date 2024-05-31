Bakich says Tigers had better be ready against scrappy High Point

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Erik Bakich is expecting nothing less than High Point’s best. Top-seeded Clemson begins NCAA Regional play Friday night at Doug Kingsmore when it takes on No. 4 seed High Point at 7 pm (ACCN). The Panthers won the Big South Tournament and will send Gus Hughes (6-4, 3.95 ERA, 104 strikeouts) to the mound against Clemson’s Tristan Smith. Bakich said Clemson will have its hands full with Hughes. “He's really good. I mean, he could pitch anywhere. He's up to 95 (innings), low 90’s, really, really, really good slider,” Bakich told TigerNet Thursday. “It's like a spin slider, and he gets a lot of strikeouts. He's a dude, and we've seen some good ones this year, and he'll be right up there with some of the good ones that we've seen. Maybe not at Chase Burns type, but he's certainly in the conversation of a good Friday night starter that would be consistent with some of the Friday night starters we've seen in conference. “So we'll have our work cut out for us, and he's going to be good, and I know he's going to be amped up, and so I even expect the velocity maybe even to tick higher in those first couple innings. So, we'll have to do a good job and have a good approach against him.” The Panthers also feature four players with 11 or more homers. “They're good, and you can see why they're champions. They're a complete team,” Bakich said. “Their defense is very good as well. They find ways to get on base and score. They have guys who can hit homers, they have guys who steal, they have high walks and hit by pitches. Yeah, this is a very good team. I mean, this is not a situation where the four seed is to be overlooked. This is a four seed that's dangerous and we're going to have to bring it and just that's why all of our energy and focus is on them because earned that. They're very good, they're very well coached, they're very good team and they're going to need our best effort.” Over the past few seasons, it hasn’t been uncommon for a No. 4 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed on Friday, and Bakich said there is a reason for that. “ “The parity in college baseball now is at the highest level it's ever been because the post-Covid world has created an older group of college baseball players,” he said. “You had a five-round draft in 2020 and 20-round drafts ever since. That's a lot of guys not going into professional baseball that are either coming back as seniors using a post-grad year or high school recruits that are now finding their way to college that normally may have entered professional baseball. “Then with the portal the way it is, the college coaches are often choosing to get the proven older guy to come in and fill those holes and plug those gaps instead of a newer guy. So, it's a combination of a lot of things to where everybody's good and four seeds, one seeds, two seeds, three seeds, and a whole lot more teams than just the 64 that made this tournament are all loaded. And there's a lot more teams in 64 that could have made this tournament that were on the bubble. And so we're still in that post-Covid world of older college baseball players. You have guys that are well beyond age 22. You got 23, 24-year-old, and in some cases, 25-year-old baseball players out there.” Our 20 Mile March continues tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NjbeTH4eyS — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 30, 2024

