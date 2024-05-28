Bakich expects Clemson fans to show up and be loud

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON — Clemson head coach Erik Bakich hopes Doug Kingsmore Stadium will give the Tigers a true home-field advantage for this weekend’s NCAA Regional, and Gamecock fans need not apply. Clemson was selected to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 national seed and No. 1 seed in the Clemson (SC) Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers (41-14) face No. 4 seed High Point (34-25) in their opening game on Friday (7 p.m./ACCN), while No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (38-21) and No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina (34-23) round out the regional field (noon matchup on Friday/ESPN2). Bakich was asked if Clemson’s home stadium can make a difference. “We just need the fans to show up and be loud,” Bakich told the media. “Let’s just focus on that, if they want to focus on something.” Last year’s winner’s bracket game against Tennessee was one of the best college baseball atmospheres I’ve seen in Clemson, and Bakich said his players feed off of that energy. “When the crowd is loud, and they stand up and clap with two outs and two strikes, and they actually have synchronized chants and they cheer and they get into it and they’re actually an active participant in the game, instead of a spectator, our guys absolutely feed off that, and that’s what we need the crowd to do,” Bakich said. “We need DKS to be filled with six- or seven thousand participants acting as if they’re the 10th man on the field, not just showing up to watch a game. And if we can do that, wow, I can’t wait to hear this place rocking.” This year marks the 18th time in Clemson baseball history that the program hosts a regional and the second year in a row. However, Clemson is looking to advance out of an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2010. Bakich said the people that bring up constant reminders of the last decade-plus belong to a certain fan base. “Everyone wants to talk about that, but the people who bring that up over and over and over again, those are called Gamecocks. Those are not Clemson fans,” Bakich said. “It is the South Carolina fanbase that love to troll. So, whatever. “They have bragging rights because of what they accomplished a decade ago, and that is fine, and we have to go out and do it.” Bakich didn’t stop there. “If you are going to start looking in history books, then go back to the mid-’90s and the early 2000s and Coach (Jack) Leggett’s heyday. Go back to Coach (Bill) Wilhelm’s heyday. This is a blueblood program with plenty of rich history and tradition,” Bakich said. “If Clemson baseball is truly back then we have to go out and earn it on the field and we are going to do that by not overlooking High Point, but by getting in the winner’s bracket and then try to stay in the winner’s bracket in Game 2.” Clemson (41-14) lost a heartbreaking game to Tennessee in the winner’s bracket game last year in the Clemson Regional. The Volunteers rallied to beat the Tigers 6-5 in 14 innings. “It all starts with getting in the winner’s bracket game in Game 1, and what has happened historically does not have anything to do with what is going to happen on Friday,” Bakich said. “We have to go out and play well.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

