Live at Clemson: Softball Regional & Baseball Updates
Clemson hosts Northwestern at 1:30 pm.

David Hood David Hood - Senior Writer - 31 minutes ago

It's a big day for Clemson diamond sports - baseball at Pitt with a chance to sweep and softball is at McWhorter against Northwestern. TigerNet will have updates on both games here.

STAFF
13:29
Wentworth walks...runners at the corners with no out
STAFF
13:29
Crighton leads off the second with a triple
STAFF
13:23
Pitt gets a baserunner but nothing else. Tigers head to 2nd up 2-0
STAFF
13:17
Jarrell hits into a DP but the Tigers get 2, Bell to the mound
STAFF
13:13
Tiger baseball also has runners at first and third
STAFF
13:13
At baseball, Priest launches a two-run homer and the Tigers lead 2-0 over Pitt -
STAFF
13:05
Cam stays hot - single to right to lead off the game and steals second - -
STAFF
13:01
At softball, Reese Basinger back in the circle for the Tigers

1 3b 25 Alex Brown L .424
2 2b 28 Maddie Moore R .419
3 1b 12 Julia Knowler L .309
4 dp 16 Macey Cintron R .314
5 c 4 Aby Vieira L .348
6 ss 5 Marian Collins L .351
7 rf 22 Taylor Pipkins R .319
8 lf 3 Kylee Johnson R .228
9 cf 9 J. Brockenbrough L .331
10 p 7 Reese Basinger L - -
STAFF
13:00
Clemson baseball lineup...

CU Line Up
Spot Pos # Player Bats Avg
1 cf 10 Cam Cannarella L .323
2 2b 23 Jarren Purify R .293
3 dh 99 Collin Priest L .244
4 3b 8 Josh Paino R .270
5 lf 6 Dominic Listi L .290
6 c 9 Jacob Jarrell R .263
7 1b 3 Jack Crighton R .279
8 rf 18 TP Wentworth L .238
9 ss 5 Andrew Ciufo R .246
10 p 96 Talan Bell L -
