WVU coach says Clemson's bullpen setup "bogus" with "drunken frat guys" and needs to be fixed

West Virginia manager Steve Sabins got the crucial 9-6 victory over Clemson at the Clemson Regional of the NCAA Tournament last Saturday. The Mountaineers went on to win the regional the next day with a victory over Kentucky. Sabins hasn't forgotten about the gameday atmosphere at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, including the visitors' bullpen. He didn’t hold back when asked about the setup at Clemson on Friday, calling it a potential safety issue. “I think they need to fix that deal. The bullpen thing’s bogus at Clemson," Sabins said. "They’ve got it so close to the bullpen that you’ve got drunk frat guys. You can get so close that as pitchers are warming up, someone could actually grab a pitcher's arm." Sabins thinks the college baseball rule should be adjusted in the bullpen areas. "I’m all for environment, it’s just that somebody could reach out and grab an arm and potentially injure someone. As a pitcher's warming up, psychologically, if you feel like you’re in danger, you may adjust your mechanics, or you may feel like it’s too tight. There probably needs to be a rule in place just to control that a little bit.” Safe to say West Virginia baseball coach Steve Sabins was not a fan of Clemson’s beer garden/on-field

visitors bullpen setup last week … today, he calls it a “bogus” setup that puts “drunk frat guys” far too close to the opposing team’s pitchers (video via @BlueGoldNews) pic.twitter.com/iXqxWuKgzR — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) June 6, 2025 Clemson moved its visitors bullpen from a walled-off area to inside the field and right in the heart of its students.



This is how West Virginia’s pitchers have to warm up at the Clemson NCAA Regional.



pic.twitter.com/9Dhj2yERxp — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 1, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!