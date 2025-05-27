Where Clemson ranks going into NCAA Tournament

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

The NCAA Baseball Tournament selection committee slotted Erik Bakich's Tigers as the No. 11 team in the nation, and that's right around the average of the national consensus. Baseball America ranks Clemson No. 10 going into its home regional this weekend. "Head coach Erik Bakich has done a remarkable job since taking the reins of the program prior to the 2023 season. After not hosting a regional since 2018, 2025 marks the third consecutive season that the Tigers have accomplished that feat. Clemson was one game away from hoisting the ACC tournament championship for the second time in three seasons, and its 21 total conference victories marked the third-straight season it’s won 20 or more ACC games. The Tigers’ 24 Quadrant 1 and 2 wins are also an impressive mark. They haven’t made it to the College World Series since 2010, though this could be the year they break down the door to Omaha," Baseball America's Peter Flaherty said. Potential Super Regional foe LSU is slotted at No. 2. "This might be a bit of a surprise given LSU is the No. 6 seed nationally, but when it comes to well-roundedness, the 2025 Tigers are hard to beat. They have a bevy of high-quality weapons on both sides of the baseball, one of the most dynamic one-two punches on the mound in Kade Anderson (8-1, 3.54 ERA) and Anthony Eyanson (9-2, 2.77 ERA) and perhaps the most depth of any team in the country. When you combine that with the fact that there are multiple pieces from their 2023 title team—none more important than head coach Jay Johnson—on this year’s roster, you have a recipe for success," said Flaherty. BA has the Clemson regional 2-seed West Virginia at No. 28 overall. "The Mountaineers were well on their way to hosting their first regional since 2019, though back-to-back series losses against Kansas State and Kansas sealed their fate as a No. 2 seed. While it’s discouraging to think what could have been—a Morgantown regional would have been a blast—first-year head coach Steve Sabins has done an A+ job. West Virginia’s 41 overall wins and 19 conference victories are the most in program history, and its team ERA of 4.21 ranks 21st nationally. The Mountaineers are no strangers to winning a regional on the road, and they’re more than capable of advancing to their second-straight super regional," Flaherty said. Rounding out the regional team rankings, Kentucky is 40th and USC Upstate is 49th. Elsewhere, USA TODAY's Coaches Poll ranked Clemson No. 12, moving up it up one spot, and the NCBWA poll has Clemson at No. 11. West Virginia is ranked 23rd on NCBWA and 24th with the Coaches. The Tigers head into the NCAA Tournament at 12th in the ACC in slugging percentage (.452) and 11th in batting average (.279) but fifth in runs (429) and on-base percentage (.408) and No. 1 in strikeouts (551) and third in walks (347). Pitching, Clemson was eighth in ERA (4.95), third in strikeouts (559) and ninth in walks (225). The Tigers are seventh in fielding percentage (.975). Within the regional, West Virginia is 23rd nationally in ERA (4.28) and Kentucky is 33rd (4.51) and both are top 35 in WHIP (T-33rd, 1.37; Clemson is 39th, 1.37). USC Upstate is second nationally in runs (573) and 14th in slugging percentage (.530). Kentucky is 23rd in fielding percentage (.978). Clemson is 34th in strikeout to walk ratio (2.48) and 27th in strikeouts per nine (9.6). The Tigers are sixth in drawing walks but 105th in home runs per game (1.18).

