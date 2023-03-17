CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson will open its ACC season with a Saturday doubleheader versus Duke starting at 1 p.m.
Weather changes schedule for Clemson-Duke series
by - 2023 Mar 17, Fri 08:21

CLEMSON, S.C. - Due to forecasted inclement weather on Friday evening, the series opener between Duke and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is postponed. The new series schedule is as follows…

• Game 1 - Saturday at 1 p.m.

• Game 2 - Saturday approximately one hour after Game 1 ends

• Game 3 - Sunday at 1 p.m. (as previously scheduled)

Live video for all three games of the series is available on ACC Network Extra.

Tickets for Friday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the first game of the doubleheader, while tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the second game of the doubleheader. The stadium will be cleared in between games.

