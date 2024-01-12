|
WATCH: Erik Bakich talks 2024 Tigers, scholarships and NIL in college baseball
2024 Jan 12 15:42-
Clemson baseball coach
Erik Bakich recently appeared on a D1Baseball podcast to break down the latest with the Clemson baseball Tigers.
Bakich covers what he's seen from returning standouts such as Cam Cannarella and Will Taylor and excitement around this season's pitching staff, and he also goes into a "broken" system with a sport that isn't fully-funded on scholarships and using NIL to try to cover that gap:
Bakich covers what he's seen from returning standouts such as Cam Cannarella and Will Taylor and excitement around this season's pitching staff, and he also goes into a "broken" system with a sport that isn't fully-funded on scholarships and using NIL to try to cover that gap:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now