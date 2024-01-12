WATCH: Erik Bakich talks 2024 Tigers, scholarships and NIL in college baseball

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich recently appeared on a D1Baseball podcast to break down the latest with the Clemson baseball Tigers. Bakich covers what he's seen from returning standouts such as Cam Cannarella and Will Taylor and excitement around this season's pitching staff, and he also goes into a "broken" system with a sport that isn't fully-funded on scholarships and using NIL to try to cover that gap:

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now