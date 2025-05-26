sports_baseball
Aidan Knaak will take the mound at a time to be announced later this week.
WATCH: Tigers react to upcoming NCAA regional weekend, challenge ahead
Brandon Rink  ·  4 hours ago

No. 11 national seed Clemson baseball (44-16) hosts West Virginia, Kentucky and USC Upstate with an NCAA Super Regional bid on the line.

Game 1 for Clemson is set for Friday at 6 p.m. versus USC Upstate (ACCN), looking to advance on to the winner's bracket matchup with either Kentucky or West Virginia.

The Tigers are looking to make the tourney second round for a second consecutive season and a first College World Series appearance since 2010.

If the seedings hold, Clemson would travel to No. 6 national seed LSU for that next round.

Erik Bakich, Andrew Ciufo and Aidan Knaak talked all things NCAA Tournament and Clemson baseball shortly after the NCAA announcement Monday:

