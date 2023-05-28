WATCH: Miami vs Clemson ACC Baseball Championship game highlights

CLEMSON BASEBALL

by - 2023 May 28, Sun 18:34

The third-seeded Tigers defeated the fourth-seeded Hurricanes, 11-5 to win their first ACC Baseball Championship since 2016, and their 16th overall. After trailing 3-0 after two innings, Miami took a 5-3 lead into the seventh inning. In the bottom of that inning, Clemson put up eight runs to take the lead, and they never relinquished it.

Erik Bakich becomes the third Head Coach, and third Clemson Head Coach, to ever win the ACC Baseball Championship in his first season.

Caden Grice led Clemson going 3-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Cam Cannarella finished the game 1-4 with a home run, a walk, and three runs scored. Riley Bertram had the biggest hit of the game, hitting his first home run as a Clemson Tiger in the seventh inning, moving Clemson from down by one to up by two. Bertram was 2-5 with four RBI in the game.

