|
WATCH: Clemson postgame interviews after ACC title win
|2023 May 28, Sun 19:05- -
TigerNet senior writer David Hood talked to Clemson players
Cam Cannarella,
Cooper Ingle and
Caden Grice on the field moments after the Tigers' ACC Championship win on Sunday.
Hood also was able to catch up with Clemson AD Graham Neff for a short talk about his excitement after the victory. Check it out below:
Hood also was able to catch up with Clemson AD Graham Neff for a short talk about his excitement after the victory.
Check it out below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Baseball