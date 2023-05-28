CLEMSON BASEBALL

WATCH: Clemson postgame interviews after ACC title win

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 May 28, Sun 19:05

TigerNet senior writer David Hood talked to Clemson players Cam Cannarella, Cooper Ingle and Caden Grice on the field moments after the Tigers' ACC Championship win on Sunday.

Hood also was able to catch up with Clemson AD Graham Neff for a short talk about his excitement after the victory.

Check it out below:

