WATCH: Clemson plays Miracle League Baseball with Shriners Children's patients
The College Showdown that Clemson baseball is competing in this weekend in Arlington, Texas is sponsored by Shriners Children's Hospital, and the Tigers got a chance this week to hang out with the young patients from the hospital at the Texas Rangers' MLB stadium:
Eli breaking us down this morning! 🔥#Clemson x @shrinershosp pic.twitter.com/3iy7EOAvXq— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 14, 2025
The MVP’s❗️ @shrinershosp pic.twitter.com/HQEMLqcSmI— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 13, 2025
Couldn’t have asked for a better start to the weekend @shrinershosp 🫶🐅 pic.twitter.com/CkHWUiusIq— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 13, 2025
This is what it’s all about 😁🫶#Clemson @shrinershosp pic.twitter.com/heo1XMpCiu— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 13, 2025
