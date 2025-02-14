sports_baseball
The Tigers got a chance to hang out with the young patients from the hospital at the Texas Rangers' MLB stadium.
WATCH: Clemson plays Miracle League Baseball with Shriners Children's patients
Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

The College Showdown that Clemson baseball is competing in this weekend in Arlington, Texas is sponsored by Shriners Children's Hospital, and the Tigers got a chance this week to hang out with the young patients from the hospital at the Texas Rangers' MLB stadium:

