WATCH: Clemson celebrates winning ACC Championship
|2023 May 28, Sun 17:53- -
ANOTHER CLEMSON CHAMPIONSHIP!
Clemson baseball won its first ACC Championship since 2016 with the comeback 11-5 title win over Miami on Sunday afternoon. Clemson is now 27-4 in its last 31 games, including 16 wins in a row (longest streak since 2006), and sizzling heading into the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Check out some of the celebration and fun right after the last pitch at Durham Bulls Athletic Park:
It's a great day to be a Clemson Tiger ⚾️— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) May 28, 2023
Way to be great, @ClemsonBaseball!pic.twitter.com/Tng5gZeZ24
LET THE CELEBRATION BEGIN 🏆 @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/1wr0r7kBpt— ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 28, 2023
Tags: Clemson Baseball