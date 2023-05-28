CLEMSON BASEBALL

WATCH: Clemson celebrates winning ACC Championship

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 May 28, Sun 17:53

ANOTHER CLEMSON CHAMPIONSHIP!

Clemson baseball won its first ACC Championship since 2016 with the comeback 11-5 title win over Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Clemson is now 27-4 in its last 31 games, including 16 wins in a row (longest streak since 2006), and sizzling heading into the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Check out some of the celebration and fun right after the last pitch at Durham Bulls Athletic Park:

Clemson baseball selected as NCAA regional host
WATCH: Miami vs Clemson ACC Baseball Championship game highlights
WATCH: Huge Gatorade bath for Erik Bakich
Twitter reacts to Clemson winning ACC title
