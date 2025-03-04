sports_baseball
Go behind the scenes of the No. 4-ranked Clemson baseball team's dominating rivalry sweep of South Carolina.
Go behind the scenes of the No. 4-ranked Clemson baseball team's dominating rivalry sweep of South Carolina.

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson's rivalry sweep of Gamecocks
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 7 minutes ago

Go behind the scenes of the No. 4-ranked Clemson baseball team's dominating rivalry sweep of South Carolina.

Video description: Relive the moments from Clemson's three-game sweep of South Carolina by a combined score of 18-6 at three different sites from Feb. 28 to March 2, 2025.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson's rivalry sweep of Gamecocks
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson's rivalry sweep of Gamecocks
Inside Clemson's settlement with the ACC: What does it mean for the Tigers?
Inside Clemson's settlement with the ACC: What does it mean for the Tigers?
ACC commissioner on settlement of litigation with Clemson, FSU
ACC commissioner on settlement of litigation with Clemson, FSU
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts