Clemson finishes the season 44-19.
WATCH: Bakich, captains reflect on Clemson baseball's season ending in NCAA regional
by - 2023 Jun 4, Sun 18:56

Clemson coach Erik Bakich and captains Riley Bertram and Jackson Lindley spoke after the 3-2 loss to Charlotte on Sunday afternoon that ended the Tigers' season.

Bakich wraps a season where his team from 17-14 to a No. 4 national seed and a regional hosting bid. His departing captains talk about the season's end and what Clemson meant to them.

Watch below:

Charlotte postgame from the win over Clemson:

