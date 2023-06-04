WATCH: Bakich, captains reflect on Clemson baseball's season ending in NCAA regional

TigerNet Staff

Clemson coach Erik Bakich and captains Riley Bertram and Jackson Lindley spoke after the 3-2 loss to Charlotte on Sunday afternoon that ended the Tigers' season. Bakich wraps a season where his team from 17-14 to a No. 4 national seed and a regional hosting bid. His departing captains talk about the season's end and what Clemson meant to them. Watch below:

Charlotte postgame from the win over Clemson:

