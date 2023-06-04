|
WATCH: Bakich, captains reflect on Clemson baseball's season ending in NCAA regional
|2023 Jun 4, Sun 18:56-
Clemson coach
Erik Bakich and captains
Riley Bertram and
Jackson Lindley spoke after the 3-2 loss to Charlotte on Sunday afternoon that ended the Tigers' season.
Bakich wraps a season where his team from 17-14 to a No. 4 national seed and a regional hosting bid. His departing captains talk about the season's end and what Clemson meant to them. Watch below:
Watch below:
Charlotte postgame from the win over Clemson:
