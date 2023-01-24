Vegas odds on Clemson winning the College Baseball World Series

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The opening College Baseball World Series lines were released on Tuesday and had Clemson with a longshot 100/1 odds to win it all.

The favorites were LSU (11/2), followed by Tennesee (13/2), Stanford (9/1), Ole Miss (10/1), Arkansas (12/1), and Vanderbilt (14/1).

Other ACC schools besides Clemson listed included North Carolina (33/1), Virginia (38/1), Louisville (40/1), Notre Dame (40/1), Wake Forest (40/1), Miami (66/1), North Carolina State (66/1), Virginia Tech (66/1) and Georgia Tech (100/1).

Clemson's in-state rival South Carolina was not listed as a potential betting line.