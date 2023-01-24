CLEMSON BASEBALL

(Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)
(Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)

Vegas odds on Clemson winning the College Baseball World Series
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jan 24, Tue 12:18

The opening College Baseball World Series lines were released on Tuesday and had Clemson with a longshot 100/1 odds to win it all.

The favorites were LSU (11/2), followed by Tennesee (13/2), Stanford (9/1), Ole Miss (10/1), Arkansas (12/1), and Vanderbilt (14/1).

Other ACC schools besides Clemson listed included North Carolina (33/1), Virginia (38/1), Louisville (40/1), Notre Dame (40/1), Wake Forest (40/1), Miami (66/1), North Carolina State (66/1), Virginia Tech (66/1) and Georgia Tech (100/1).

Clemson's in-state rival South Carolina was not listed as a potential betting line.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson cracks top-10 after final ESPN 2023 recruiting rankings
Clemson cracks top-10 after final ESPN 2023 recruiting rankings
Vegas odds on Clemson winning the College Baseball World Series
Vegas odds on Clemson winning the College Baseball World Series
No. 23/24 Tigers push for strong close to ACC first half hosting Jackets
No. 23/24 Tigers push for strong close to ACC first half hosting Jackets
Clemson signee vaults up final 2023 prospect rankings, awarded fifth star
Clemson signee vaults up final 2023 prospect rankings, awarded fifth star
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest