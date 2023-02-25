CLEMSON BASEBALL

Blake Wright tied things up with a sac fly in the sixth inning. (Clemson athletics photo)
Blake Wright tied things up with a sac fly in the sixth inning. (Clemson athletics photo)

UCF clinches series over Tigers
by - Saturday, February 25, 2023, 5:35 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. – UCF broke a 6-6 tie with four runs in the eighth inning in its 10-7 win over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Knights, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 5-1, while the Tigers fell to 4-2.

Drew Faurot put the Knights up 1-0 in the second inning with a long home run, then John Rhys Plumlee hit a solo homer in the third inning to double their lead. Riley Bertram’s RBI groundout in the fourth inning put Clemson on the scoreboard. The Knights came right back and scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning, capped by Tom Josten’s three-run homer, to build a 6-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jacob Jarrell’s run-scoring double and Nathan Hall’s two-run single highlighted Clemson’s four-run frame, then Blake Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to tie the score 6-6. In the eighth inning after two errors, the Knights took the lead with four runs on only two hits.

Jacob Marlowe (1-1) earned the win, while Ethan Darden (0-1) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


