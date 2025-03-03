sports_baseball
Jacob McGovern makes the start at Fluor Field against USC Upstate.
Jacob McGovern makes the start at Fluor Field against USC Upstate.

Top 5-ranked Tigers play midweek games against Upstate teams
CU Athletic Communications - 9 minutes ago

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 4 Tigers begin their first of four five-game weeks in a row with midweek contests against USC Upstate and Presbyterian.

GAMES SETUP

• Who (Tuesday) - Clemson (10-1) vs. USC Upstate (6-4)

• Who (Wednesday) - Presbyterian (6-6) vs. Clemson (10-1)

• Best Ranking - CU - No. 4 Perfect Game; SCU - NR; PRE - NR

• When - Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (4 p.m.)

• Where (Tuesday) - Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field)

• Where (Wednesday) - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ESPN+ (Tuesday), ACC Network Extra (Wednesday)

• Video Announcers - Dan Scott (Tuesday), Tom Van Hoy (Tuesday), Jon Gross (Wednesday), Brad Owens (Wednesday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Tickets (Wednesday) - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY (USC UPSTATE)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 9-3 (2009-24)

• Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 2-1 (2022-24)

SERIES HISTORY (PRESBYTERIAN)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 69-23 (1906-2024)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 43-10 (1907-2024)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday - LHP Jacob McGovern (CU) vs. RHP Amp Phillips (SCU)

• Wednesday - TBA (PRE) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 3-1 neutral record and 6-0 home record, swept South Carolina in three games by a combined score of 18-6 last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.3 runs per game and hitting .289 with a .428 slugging percentage, .421 on-base percentage and 17 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.45 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 3.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .977.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, which has yet to play a neutral game and is averaging 10.3 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Kane Sweeney.

• The Spartans went 2-1 against UMass Lowell at home last weekend. They are hitting .359 and have a 5.56 ERA and .960 fielding percentage.

• Cayden Wotipka is hitting .464, Vance Sheahan is batting .451 with eight steals and Henry Zenor is batting .407.

PRESBYTERIAN OVERVIEW

• Presbyterian, which has an 0-2 road record and is averaging 4.8 runs per game, is led by 21st-year Head Coach Elton Pollock.

• The Blue Hose split four home games against Eastern Michigan. They are hitting .273 and have a 5.21 ERA and .955 fielding percentage.

• Eli Lazio is hitting .457 to lead the Blue Hose, who host Wofford on Tuesday.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the third-base dugout against USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday.

• The Tigers also host Presbyterian in their second and final meeting of the 2025 regular season at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 26.

• Clemson is outscoring its opponents 15-0 in the ninth inning. The Tigers have batted in the ninth inning only three times.

TIGERS AT FLUOR FIELD

• Clemson has a 32-9 all-time record in 41 games at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

• The Tigers have outscored the opposition 324-163 at Fluor Field, an average score of 7.9-4.0.

• South Carolina (2010,11,14,15,21,23), Presbyterian (2011), Michigan State (2015) and USC Upstate (2023) have beaten Clemson at Fluor Field.

• Clemson has won 16 of its last 19 games at Fluor Field dating to 2015.

• Clemson is 2-1 against USC Upstate at Fluor Field.

• Clemson is 3-2 under Erik Bakich at Fluor Field.

ATTENDANCE

• Clemson is averaging 5,230 fans per home date (6), the 10th-highest figure in the nation and second in the ACC (through games of March 2).

• In a 5-3 win over South Carolina on Feb. 28, Clemson set a school record with 6,891 fans in attendance at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

• Entering 2025, Clemson had a top-20 national figure in average home attendance for 31 straight seasons.

TIGERS SWEEP RIVAL GAMECOCKS

• Clemson swept South Carolina in three games at three different sites by a combined score of 18-6 from Feb. 28 to March 2.

• The Tigers won 5-3 at Clemson, 5-1 at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. and 8-2 at South Carolina.

• Clemson had a 1.69 ERA, .160 opponents' batting average and 36 strikeouts against nine walks in 27.0 innings pitched in the series.

• A Doug Kingsmore Stadium record crowd of 6,891 saw the Tigers outlast the Gamecocks 5-3 on Feb. 28.

Ethan Darden received the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson's MVP in the series.

• Darden pitched 7.0 scoreless innings of three-hit ball with six strikeouts to earn the win on March 1.

Jarren Purify was 4-for-8 with a homer, double, three RBIs, a .636 on-base percentage and two steals in three games.

• It marked the third time in four years the Tigers swept South Carolina, as they won all three games in 2022 and both games in 2024.

• It upped Clemson's winning streak in the series to five, while the Tigers have won 10 of the last 12 meetings.

• Clemson has won eight of the last 11 series since 2015.


