Top 5-ranked Tigers play midweek games against Upstate teams

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 4 Tigers begin their first of four five-game weeks in a row with midweek contests against USC Upstate and Presbyterian. GAMES SETUP • Who (Tuesday) - Clemson (10-1) vs. USC Upstate (6-4) • Who (Wednesday) - Presbyterian (6-6) vs. Clemson (10-1) • Best Ranking - CU - No. 4 Perfect Game; SCU - NR; PRE - NR • When - Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (4 p.m.) • Where (Tuesday) - Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field) • Where (Wednesday) - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch - ESPN+ (Tuesday), ACC Network Extra (Wednesday) • Video Announcers - Dan Scott (Tuesday), Tom Van Hoy (Tuesday), Jon Gross (Wednesday), Brad Owens (Wednesday) • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball • Tickets (Wednesday) - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY (USC UPSTATE) • Overall Record - Clemson leads 9-3 (2009-24) • Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 2-1 (2022-24) SERIES HISTORY (PRESBYTERIAN) • Overall Record - Clemson leads 69-23 (1906-2024) • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 43-10 (1907-2024) STARTING PITCHERS • Tuesday - LHP Jacob McGovern (CU) vs. RHP Amp Phillips (SCU) • Wednesday - TBA (PRE) vs. TBA (CU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 3-1 neutral record and 6-0 home record, swept South Carolina in three games by a combined score of 18-6 last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 8.3 runs per game and hitting .289 with a .428 slugging percentage, .421 on-base percentage and 17 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.45 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 3.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .977. USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW • USC Upstate, which has yet to play a neutral game and is averaging 10.3 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Kane Sweeney. • The Spartans went 2-1 against UMass Lowell at home last weekend. They are hitting .359 and have a 5.56 ERA and .960 fielding percentage. • Cayden Wotipka is hitting .464, Vance Sheahan is batting .451 with eight steals and Henry Zenor is batting .407. PRESBYTERIAN OVERVIEW • Presbyterian, which has an 0-2 road record and is averaging 4.8 runs per game, is led by 21st-year Head Coach Elton Pollock. • The Blue Hose split four home games against Eastern Michigan. They are hitting .273 and have a 5.21 ERA and .955 fielding percentage. • Eli Lazio is hitting .457 to lead the Blue Hose, who host Wofford on Tuesday. QUICK HITS • Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the third-base dugout against USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday. • The Tigers also host Presbyterian in their second and final meeting of the 2025 regular season at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 26. • Clemson is outscoring its opponents 15-0 in the ninth inning. The Tigers have batted in the ninth inning only three times. TIGERS AT FLUOR FIELD • Clemson has a 32-9 all-time record in 41 games at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. • The Tigers have outscored the opposition 324-163 at Fluor Field, an average score of 7.9-4.0. • South Carolina (2010,11,14,15,21,23), Presbyterian (2011), Michigan State (2015) and USC Upstate (2023) have beaten Clemson at Fluor Field. • Clemson has won 16 of its last 19 games at Fluor Field dating to 2015. • Clemson is 2-1 against USC Upstate at Fluor Field. • Clemson is 3-2 under Erik Bakich at Fluor Field. ATTENDANCE • Clemson is averaging 5,230 fans per home date (6), the 10th-highest figure in the nation and second in the ACC (through games of March 2). • In a 5-3 win over South Carolina on Feb. 28, Clemson set a school record with 6,891 fans in attendance at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. • Entering 2025, Clemson had a top-20 national figure in average home attendance for 31 straight seasons. TIGERS SWEEP RIVAL GAMECOCKS • Clemson swept South Carolina in three games at three different sites by a combined score of 18-6 from Feb. 28 to March 2. • The Tigers won 5-3 at Clemson, 5-1 at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. and 8-2 at South Carolina. • Clemson had a 1.69 ERA, .160 opponents' batting average and 36 strikeouts against nine walks in 27.0 innings pitched in the series. • A Doug Kingsmore Stadium record crowd of 6,891 saw the Tigers outlast the Gamecocks 5-3 on Feb. 28. • Ethan Darden received the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson's MVP in the series. • Darden pitched 7.0 scoreless innings of three-hit ball with six strikeouts to earn the win on March 1. • Jarren Purify was 4-for-8 with a homer, double, three RBIs, a .636 on-base percentage and two steals in three games. • It marked the third time in four years the Tigers swept South Carolina, as they won all three games in 2022 and both games in 2024. • It upped Clemson's winning streak in the series to five, while the Tigers have won 10 of the last 12 meetings. • Clemson has won eight of the last 11 series since 2015.