Top 15 Showdown: No. 4 Tigers host No. 11 Deacs

The No. 4 Tigers continue their homestand by hosting No. 11 Wake Forest in an ACC showdown at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who – Wake Forest (18-4, 6-0 ACC) vs. Clemson (21-2, 2-1 ACC) • Best Ranking – WFU – No. 11 D1Baseball; CU – No. 4 Perfect Game • When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (3 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday), ACC Network (Sunday) • Video Announcers – Bobby Moranda (Friday, Saturday), Daron Vaught (Friday, Saturday), Mike Ferrin (Sunday), Kyle Peterson (Sunday) • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 142-66-1 (1901-2024) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 72-26-1 (1901-2023) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday – RHP Logan Lunceford (WFU - 4-0, 1.33 ERA) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 3-0, 3.86) • Saturday – LHP Matthew Dallas (WFU - 3-0, 3.74) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 3-0, 2.08) • Sunday – RHP Blake Morningstar (WFU - 3-0, 2.70) vs. TBA (CU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 16-1 home record, won both midweek games against The Citadel at home by a combined score of 17-5. • The Tigers are averaging 8.2 runs per game and hitting .299 with a .469 slugging percentage, .435 on-base percentage and 24 steals. • The pitching staff has a 3.71 ERA, .202 opponents’ batting average and 3.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973. WAKE FOREST OVERVIEW • Wake Forest, which has a 2-2 road record and is averaging 10.2 runs per game, is led by 16th-year Head Coach Tom Walter. • The Demon Deacons fell at Liberty 11-8 on Tuesday. They are hitting .329 and have a 3.68 ERA and .961 fielding percentage. • Kade Lewis is hitting .455 with 31 RBIs, Marek Houston is batting .414 with 39 RBIs and 11 steals and Josh Gunther has three saves. QUICK HITS • Clemson’s highest-scoring inning is the first inning with 32 runs. • Clemson’s bullpen has a 15-0 record, 11 saves, a 3.36 ERA, .210 opponents’ batting average and 143 strikeouts in 118.0 innings pitched. • Sophomore lefthander Hudson Lee was a member of the Wake Forest baseball team for two seasons (2023,24). CANNARELLA RACKING UP THE HITS • Junior outfielder Cam Cannarella continues to accumulate hits in his third season as a Tiger. • He is hitting .346 with a homer, triple, five doubles, 17 RBIs, 24 runs, a .464 on-base percentage and a steal in 21 games in 2025. • He is hitting .417 with a double, three RBIs, three runs and a .500 on-base percentage in three ACC regular-season games. • He is 11-for-17 (.647) with five RBIs and six runs in the last four games. • He went 5-for-5 with an RBI and two runs in Clemson’s 6-4 win over The Citadel on March 18. • In his career, he is hitting .361 with 207 hits, 37 doubles, seven triples, 19 homers, 124 RBIs, 154 runs and 25 steals in 138 games. • In his career, he has a .549 slugging percentage and .443 on-base percentage.