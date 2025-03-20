sports_baseball
Cam Cannarella looks to get a first win over Wake Forest in his career. The Tigers have been swept in the last two series with the Deacs. (Clemson athletics photo)
Top 15 Showdown: No. 4 Tigers host No. 11 Deacs

The No. 4 Tigers continue their homestand by hosting No. 11 Wake Forest in an ACC showdown at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Wake Forest (18-4, 6-0 ACC) vs. Clemson (21-2, 2-1 ACC)

• Best Ranking – WFU – No. 11 D1Baseball; CU – No. 4 Perfect Game

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (3 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday), ACC Network (Sunday)

• Video Announcers – Bobby Moranda (Friday, Saturday), Daron Vaught (Friday, Saturday), Mike Ferrin (Sunday), Kyle Peterson (Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 142-66-1 (1901-2024)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 72-26-1 (1901-2023)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Logan Lunceford (WFU - 4-0, 1.33 ERA) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 3-0, 3.86)

• Saturday – LHP Matthew Dallas (WFU - 3-0, 3.74) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 3-0, 2.08)

• Sunday – RHP Blake Morningstar (WFU - 3-0, 2.70) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 16-1 home record, won both midweek games against The Citadel at home by a combined score of 17-5.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.2 runs per game and hitting .299 with a .469 slugging percentage, .435 on-base percentage and 24 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.71 ERA, .202 opponents’ batting average and 3.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973.

WAKE FOREST OVERVIEW

• Wake Forest, which has a 2-2 road record and is averaging 10.2 runs per game, is led by 16th-year Head Coach Tom Walter.

• The Demon Deacons fell at Liberty 11-8 on Tuesday. They are hitting .329 and have a 3.68 ERA and .961 fielding percentage.

• Kade Lewis is hitting .455 with 31 RBIs, Marek Houston is batting .414 with 39 RBIs and 11 steals and Josh Gunther has three saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson’s highest-scoring inning is the first inning with 32 runs.

• Clemson’s bullpen has a 15-0 record, 11 saves, a 3.36 ERA, .210 opponents’ batting average and 143 strikeouts in 118.0 innings pitched.

• Sophomore lefthander Hudson Lee was a member of the Wake Forest baseball team for two seasons (2023,24).

CANNARELLA RACKING UP THE HITS

• Junior outfielder Cam Cannarella continues to accumulate hits in his third season as a Tiger.

• He is hitting .346 with a homer, triple, five doubles, 17 RBIs, 24 runs, a .464 on-base percentage and a steal in 21 games in 2025.

• He is hitting .417 with a double, three RBIs, three runs and a .500 on-base percentage in three ACC regular-season games.

• He is 11-for-17 (.647) with five RBIs and six runs in the last four games.

• He went 5-for-5 with an RBI and two runs in Clemson’s 6-4 win over The Citadel on March 18.

• In his career, he is hitting .361 with 207 hits, 37 doubles, seven triples, 19 homers, 124 RBIs, 154 runs and 25 steals in 138 games.

• In his career, he has a .549 slugging percentage and .443 on-base percentage.


Print   
Top Clemson News of the Week
