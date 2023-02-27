CLEMSON BASEBALL

Cam Cannarella and the Tigers will play twice at Fluor Field this week, starting against USC Upstate.
Cam Cannarella and the Tigers will play twice at Fluor Field this week, starting against USC Upstate.

Tigers take on Spartans at Fluor Field
by - Monday, February 27, 2023, 4:08 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers hit the road for the first time this season to play USC Upstate at Fluor Field in Greenville on Tuesday afternoon.

GAME SETUP

• Who - Clemson (4-3) vs. USC Upstate (6-2)

• Best Ranking - CU - NR; SCU - NR

• When - Tuesday (4 p.m.)

• Where - Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field)

• Watch - ESPN+

• Video Announcers - Dan Scott, Tom Van Hoy

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 6-1 (2009-22)

• Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 1-0 (2022)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Tristan Smith (CU - 0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Al Holguin (SCU - 1-0, 3.38)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has yet to play a neutral game this season, was swept by UCF at Doug Kingsmore Stadium last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.1 runs per game and hitting .309 with a .490 slugging percentage, .411 on-base percentage and 26 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.00 ERA, .272 opponents’ batting average and 2.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, who has yet to play a neutral game and is averaging 8.5 runs per game, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Spartans won one of three games at home last weekend. They are hitting .281 and have a 4.38 ERA and .957 fielding percentage.

• Daniel Gernon is batting .500 with a .607 on-base percentage, while Grant Sherrod is hitting .455 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated visiting team against USC Upstate at Fluor Field and occupies the third-base dugout.

• Clemson has outscored its opponents 16-0 in the fourth inning in 2023.

• Tiger batters have only struck out 41 times in seven games (5.9 per game).

TIGERS AT FLUOR FIELD

• Clemson has a 29-7 all-time record in 36 games at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

• The Tigers have outscored the opposition 285-143 at Fluor Field, an average score of 7.9-4.0.

• The only teams to defeat Clemson at Fluor Field are South Carolina (2010,11,14,15,21), Presbyterian (2011) and Michigan State (2015).

• Clemson has won 13 of its last 14 games at Fluor Field dating to 2015. The only loss came against South Carolina on Feb. 27, 2021.

• Clemson defeated USC Upstate 11-2 in the only previous meeting at Fluor Field on April 12, 2022.

• Clemson is 0-0 under Head Coach Erik Bakich at Fluor Field.

CANNARELLA EMERGING AS FRESHMAN

• Freshman Cam Cannarella has stepped right in to become the everyday starter in center field as a freshman in 2023.

• He is hitting a team-high .464 with a double, triple, seven RBIs, 11 runs, a .515 on-base percentage and five steals in seven games.

• He is hitting .571 with runners on base, .615 with runners in scoring position and .571 with two outs.

• He has hit safely in all seven games of his college career.

Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson bracketology update: Where the Tigers stand in last regular season week
Clemson bracketology update: Where the Tigers stand in last regular season week
Tigers take on Spartans at Fluor Field
Tigers take on Spartans at Fluor Field
Clemson forward earns second ACC player of the week honor
Clemson forward earns second ACC player of the week honor
WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
WATCH: UCF celebrates sweep of Clemson by running down the hill
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest