CLEMSON BASEBALL

Will Taylor returns to the Midlands to take on College of Charleston at Segra Park.
Tigers take on Cougars in Columbia
by - 2023 Mar 27, Mon 16:23

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers travel to Columbia to take on College of Charleston on Tuesday night.

GAME SETUP

• Who - Clemson (15-10) vs. College of Charleston (16-7)

• Best Ranking - CU - NR; COC - NR

• When - Tuesday (6 p.m.)

• Where - Columbia, S.C. (Segra Park)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 31-5 (1899-2023)

• Record at Neutral - Tied 1-1 (2019-22)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 0-1, 5.87) vs. LHP Connor Campbell (COC - 1-0, 3.48)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 0-2 neutral record, won one of three games at Georgia Tech last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .444 slugging percentage, .391 on-base percentage and 53 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.90 ERA, .269 opponents’ batting average and 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON OVERVIEW

• College of Charleston, who has yet to play a neutral game and is averaging 5.7 runs per game, is led by sixth-year Head Coach Chad Holbrook.

• The Cougars swept Towson in three one-run games last weekend. They are hitting .266 and have a 3.67 ERA and .957 fielding percentage.

• Will Baumhofer is hitting .355 with nine steals, Joseph Mershon has 10 steals and William Privette has a team-high four saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated visiting team against College of Charleston and occupies the first-base dugout.

• Clemson scored three runs in the eighth inning to defeat College of Charleston 4-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 14, 2023.

• Only two Tigers (Riley Bertram, Benjamin Blackwell) have played all 25 games in 2023.

GRICE TWO-WAY PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

• Junior Caden Grice is contributing as both a lefthander on the mound and slugger at the plate in 2023.

• He is 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA .180 opponents' batting average and 21 strikeouts in 14.0 innings pitched over four starts on the mound in 2023.

• He is holding opponents to .087 with runners on base, .105 with runners in scoring position and .125 with two outs.

• He is hitting .309 with five homers, six doubles, 16 RBIs, 21 runs and three steals in 21 games (20 starts) at the plate in 2023.

• He has a .568 slugging percentage and .383 on-base percentage.

• He is hitting .440 with four homers, three doubles, 11 RBIs, a 1.040 slugging percentage and .464 on-base percentage in six ACC games.

• He was named one of 11 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball and ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week on March 27.

• He became the 15th Tiger to earn ACC weekly honors at least three times in a career, while it was his fourth career national weekly honor.

• In five games, he totaled four homers and 11 RBIs, and he also earned the win in a starting role on the mound at Georgia Tech on March 26.

• On March 26, he hit two homers with five RBIs, and he pitched 5.0 strong innings with six strikeouts to earn the win in a starting role.

• In his career, he is 3-1 with a 4.50 ERA, .211 opponents' batting average and 42 strikeouts in 30.0 innings pitched over 16 appearances.

• In his career, he is hitting .283 with 32 homers, a triple, 26 doubles, 109 RBIs, 106 runs and 11 steals in 130 games (129 starts).

