Tigers take on Cougars in Columbia
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers travel to Columbia to take on College of Charleston on Tuesday night.
GAME SETUP • Who - Clemson (15-10) vs. College of Charleston (16-7) • Best Ranking - CU - NR; COC - NR • When - Tuesday (6 p.m.) • Where - Columbia, S.C. (Segra Park) • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record - Clemson leads 31-5 (1899-2023) • Record at Neutral - Tied 1-1 (2019-22) STARTING PITCHERS • LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 0-1, 5.87) vs. LHP Connor Campbell (COC - 1-0, 3.48) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has an 0-2 neutral record, won one of three games at Georgia Tech last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .444 slugging percentage, .391 on-base percentage and 53 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.90 ERA, .269 opponents’ batting average and 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973. COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON OVERVIEW • College of Charleston, who has yet to play a neutral game and is averaging 5.7 runs per game, is led by sixth-year Head Coach Chad Holbrook. • The Cougars swept Towson in three one-run games last weekend. They are hitting .266 and have a 3.67 ERA and .957 fielding percentage. • Will Baumhofer is hitting .355 with nine steals, Joseph Mershon has 10 steals and William Privette has a team-high four saves. QUICK HITS • Clemson is the designated visiting team against College of Charleston and occupies the first-base dugout. • Clemson scored three runs in the eighth inning to defeat College of Charleston 4-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 14, 2023. • Only two Tigers (Riley Bertram, Benjamin Blackwell) have played all 25 games in 2023. GRICE TWO-WAY PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS • Junior Caden Grice is contributing as both a lefthander on the mound and slugger at the plate in 2023. • He is 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA .180 opponents' batting average and 21 strikeouts in 14.0 innings pitched over four starts on the mound in 2023. • He is holding opponents to .087 with runners on base, .105 with runners in scoring position and .125 with two outs. • He is hitting .309 with five homers, six doubles, 16 RBIs, 21 runs and three steals in 21 games (20 starts) at the plate in 2023. • He has a .568 slugging percentage and .383 on-base percentage. • He is hitting .440 with four homers, three doubles, 11 RBIs, a 1.040 slugging percentage and .464 on-base percentage in six ACC games. • He was named one of 11 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball and ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week on March 27. • He became the 15th Tiger to earn ACC weekly honors at least three times in a career, while it was his fourth career national weekly honor. • In five games, he totaled four homers and 11 RBIs, and he also earned the win in a starting role on the mound at Georgia Tech on March 26. • On March 26, he hit two homers with five RBIs, and he pitched 5.0 strong innings with six strikeouts to earn the win in a starting role. • In his career, he is 3-1 with a 4.50 ERA, .211 opponents' batting average and 42 strikeouts in 30.0 innings pitched over 16 appearances. • In his career, he is hitting .283 with 32 homers, a triple, 26 doubles, 109 RBIs, 106 runs and 11 steals in 130 games (129 starts).
