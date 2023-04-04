Tigers run-rule No. 17 Chanticleers

After Coastal (18-8) drew within a run in the fifth, Clemson (17-13) tallied four runs in the bottom half of the inning, three in the sixth and three more in the seventh to pull away.

Amick totaled three hits in all, including a solo home run in the second inning.

Cam Cannarella and Amick each crossed the plate three times.

Caden Grice totaled four RBIs and Cannarella knocked in three himself.

Nick Hoffman (3-1) earned the win in relief, going two innings.

The teams agreed to a ten-run rule prior to the game, a school official said.

The Tigers head to Florida State next for a three-game series, starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night (ACCN). Clemson will complete its season series versus Coastal Carolina in Conway on May 10.

BILLY 💣!!!!!@billyamick hits his second dinger of the season! 👏



🚀 369 ft

💨 108 mph



B2 || CCU 2, CU 4



🖥 https://t.co/1oe2a4770S pic.twitter.com/sboHOgwYUr — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 4, 2023