CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson scored early and often against the Chanticleers (Clemson athletics photo).
Clemson scored early and often against the Chanticleers (Clemson athletics photo).

Tigers run-rule No. 17 Chanticleers
by - 2023 Apr 4, Tue 21:01

Billy Amick's RBI single in the seventh inning triggered a run-rule victory for the Tigers at home over No. 17 Coastal Carolina Tuesday night, 16-6.

After Coastal (18-8) drew within a run in the fifth, Clemson (17-13) tallied four runs in the bottom half of the inning, three in the sixth and three more in the seventh to pull away.

Amick totaled three hits in all, including a solo home run in the second inning.

Cam Cannarella and Amick each crossed the plate three times.

Caden Grice totaled four RBIs and Cannarella knocked in three himself.

Nick Hoffman (3-1) earned the win in relief, going two innings.

The teams agreed to a ten-run rule prior to the game, a school official said.

The Tigers head to Florida State next for a three-game series, starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night (ACCN). Clemson will complete its season series versus Coastal Carolina in Conway on May 10.


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tigers run-rule No. 17 Chanticleers
Tigers run-rule No. 17 Chanticleers
Myles Murphy impresses scouts with individual pro day workout
Myles Murphy impresses scouts with individual pro day workout
Tiger linemen move up, down in ESPN's McShay updated NFL draft projection
Tiger linemen move up, down in ESPN's McShay updated NFL draft projection
Valerie Cagle earns ACC weekly honor
Valerie Cagle earns ACC weekly honor
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest