CLEMSON BASEBALL

Caden threw two scoreless innings to start on Tuesday. (Clemson athletics photo)
Tigers rebound by topping Bucs
by - Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 6:35 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. – Caden Grice, Joe Allen and Jackson Lindley combined to limit East Tennessee State to one run on six hits in Clemson’s 4-1 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Grice (1-0) earned the win in a scheduled short start by tossing 2.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball with two strikeouts. Allen gave up one run in 3.0 innings pitched, then Lindley recorded his first save of the year by tossing 4.0 scoreless innings. Buccaneer starter Landon Smiddy (3-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded two hits and three runs (two earned) in 2.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers (6-6) took a 3-0 lead with three runs in the second inning on only one hit. The Buccaneers (6-6) plated a run in the top of the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk. Cam Cannarella led off the bottom of the fifth inning with his first career homer to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

The Tigers host Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


