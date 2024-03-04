Tigers' ranking unchanged among major polls after series win over Gamecocks

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson maintained its same Top 10 ranking after the two-game sweep of South Carolina and a three-game sweep of the week. D1Baseball and Baseball America each ranked Erik Bakich's Tigers No. 10 again on Monday. "Clemson passed its biggest test of the season to this point with flying colors, sweeping archrival South Carolina in a rain-shortened, two-game series. On Saturday, the Tigers walked off the Gamecocks 5-4 in 12 innings on an Andrew Ciufo solo home run to dead center field, while on Sunday, Nolan Nawrocki delivered a go-ahead solo shot in the bottom of the sixth.​ Southpaw Tristan Smith was excellent in his start and allowed only one earned run with nine strikeouts across five innings. Clemson again has a tough week on tap with a matchup against Kansas State and series against UNC Greensboro," said Baseball America. South Carolina dropped a lone spot to No. 13 with Baseball America and down to No. 21 with D1Baseball after the twin one-run losses. Wake Forest continues to lead both polls. Among ACC individual leaders, Alden Mathes is No. 7 in on-base percentage (.565) after the weekend. The Tigers get back to it on Wednesday, hosting Kansas State (4 p.m.) before a weekend series with UNC-Greensboro. Clemson in the Top 25 D1Baseball: 10 (Prev. 10) Baseball America: 10 (Prev. 10) Perfect Game: 12 (Prev. 16) Coaches Poll: 9 (Prev. 11)

