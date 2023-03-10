Tigers look to keep momentum building hosting Panthers

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers continue their homestand with a three-game home series against Georgia State this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Georgia State (9-4) vs. Clemson (7-6)

• Best Ranking - GSU - NR; CU - NR

• When - Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush (Friday), Ron Smith, Pete Yanity (Saturday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Tied 1-1 (2021-22)

• Record at Clemson - Tied 1-1 (2021-22)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Joseph Brandon (GSU - 1-0, 1.38 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-0, 4.20)

• Saturday - RHP Ryan Watson (GSU - 0-0, 2.77) vs. LHP Tristan Smith (CU - 0-0, 0.00)

• Sunday - RHP Camren Landry (GSU - 0-0, 4.91) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 7-3 home record, won home midweek games over East Tennessee State (4-1) and Presbyterian (5-3) earlier this week.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.5 runs per game and hitting .286 with a .435 slugging percentage, .383 on-base percentage and 32 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.03 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 2.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965.

GEORGIA STATE OVERVIEW

• Georgia State, who has a 3-1 road record and is averaging 9.1 runs per game, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Brad Stromdahl.

• The Panthers defeated Kennesaw State at home 14-8 on Tuesday. They are hitting .311 and have a 3.95 ERA and .969 fielding percentage.

• Max Ryerson is hitting .439 with four homers, Dylan Strickland is hitting .438 with three homers and Cameron Jones has 14 steals.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 5-1 when forcing its opponent to commit two or more errors.

• Tiger subs have combined to go 7-for-19 (.368) with a .684 slugging percentage and .478 on-base percentage.

• Cam Cannarella and Chad Fairey have reached base in all 13 games in 2023.

LINDLEY A SUPER SENIOR OUT OF PEN

• Fifth-year senior and righty Jackson Lindley has continued his dependability out of the bullpen in the 2022 season into the 2023 season.

• He is 1-1 with a save, 1.59 ERA and .220 opponents' batting average in 11.1 innings pitched over seven relief appearances in 2023.

• He has 15 strikeouts against only three walks, good for a 5.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

• Among his nine hits allowed, he has yielded eight singles and a double.

• He has not allowed any of his six inherited baserunners to score.

• In his career, he is 10-1 with two saves, a 4.47 ERA and 80 strikeouts against 35 walks in 92.2 innings pitched over 56 appearances.