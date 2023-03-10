CLEMSON BASEBALL

Alex Gordon was impressive in Clemson's series opener win over South Carolina last week.
Alex Gordon was impressive in Clemson's series opener win over South Carolina last week.

Tigers look to keep momentum building hosting Panthers
by - Friday, March 10, 2023, 9:04 AM

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers continue their homestand with a three-game home series against Georgia State this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Georgia State (9-4) vs. Clemson (7-6)

• Best Ranking - GSU - NR; CU - NR

• When - Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush (Friday), Ron Smith, Pete Yanity (Saturday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Tied 1-1 (2021-22)

• Record at Clemson - Tied 1-1 (2021-22)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Joseph Brandon (GSU - 1-0, 1.38 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-0, 4.20)

• Saturday - RHP Ryan Watson (GSU - 0-0, 2.77) vs. LHP Tristan Smith (CU - 0-0, 0.00)

• Sunday - RHP Camren Landry (GSU - 0-0, 4.91) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 7-3 home record, won home midweek games over East Tennessee State (4-1) and Presbyterian (5-3) earlier this week.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.5 runs per game and hitting .286 with a .435 slugging percentage, .383 on-base percentage and 32 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.03 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 2.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965.

GEORGIA STATE OVERVIEW

• Georgia State, who has a 3-1 road record and is averaging 9.1 runs per game, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Brad Stromdahl.

• The Panthers defeated Kennesaw State at home 14-8 on Tuesday. They are hitting .311 and have a 3.95 ERA and .969 fielding percentage.

• Max Ryerson is hitting .439 with four homers, Dylan Strickland is hitting .438 with three homers and Cameron Jones has 14 steals.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 5-1 when forcing its opponent to commit two or more errors.

• Tiger subs have combined to go 7-for-19 (.368) with a .684 slugging percentage and .478 on-base percentage.

Cam Cannarella and Chad Fairey have reached base in all 13 games in 2023.

LINDLEY A SUPER SENIOR OUT OF PEN

• Fifth-year senior and righty Jackson Lindley has continued his dependability out of the bullpen in the 2022 season into the 2023 season.

• He is 1-1 with a save, 1.59 ERA and .220 opponents' batting average in 11.1 innings pitched over seven relief appearances in 2023.

• He has 15 strikeouts against only three walks, good for a 5.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

• Among his nine hits allowed, he has yielded eight singles and a double.

• He has not allowed any of his six inherited baserunners to score.

• In his career, he is 10-1 with two saves, a 4.47 ERA and 80 strikeouts against 35 walks in 92.2 innings pitched over 56 appearances.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tigers look to keep momentum building hosting Panthers
Tigers look to keep momentum building hosting Panthers
WATCH: Nuk Hopkins on trade rumors, almost going to Tennessee, Dabo as a possible NFL coach
WATCH: Nuk Hopkins on trade rumors, almost going to Tennessee, Dabo as a possible NFL coach
Tigers look to complete three-game sweep of Wolfpack in ACC quarters
Tigers look to complete three-game sweep of Wolfpack in ACC quarters
Tigers roll over Camels
Tigers roll over Camels
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest