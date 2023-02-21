Tigers look to continue momentum hosting Charlotte Tuesday

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers host Charlotte at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

GAME SETUP

• Who - Charlotte (3-1) vs. Clemson (3-0)

• Best Ranking - CHA - NR; CU - NR

• When - Tuesday (4 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 13-3 (1985-19)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 9-2 (1985-19)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Collin Kramer (CHA - 0-0, 15.43 ERA) vs. RHP Casey Tallent (CU - 0-0, 0.00)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 3-0 home record, swept Binghamton at home in a three-game series by a combined score of 33-6.

• The Tigers are averaging 11.0 runs per game and hitting .355 with a .589 slugging percentage, .466 on-base percentage and 17 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.00 ERA, .265 opponents’ batting average and 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .982.

CHARLOTTE OVERVIEW

• Charlotte, who has yet to play a road game and is averaging 9.5 runs per game, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Robert Woodard.

• The 49ers won three of four games against Ball State last weekend. They are hitting .243 and have a 4.80 ERA and .991 fielding percentage.

• Austin Knight is 7-for-15 (.467) with a homer and eight RBIs, while Evan Michelson has the team's lone save.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson pitchers did not allow an extra-base hit in the Binghamton series last weekend.

• Clemson's starting pitchers have combined to allow 12 hits, two runs (1.84 ERA) and two walks with 14 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched.

• Charlotte Associate Head Coach Toby Bicknell was Clemson’s volunteer assistant coach in 2007 and 2008.

ATTENDANCE

• Clemson is averaging 4,556 fans per home date (3), the ninth-highest figure in the nation and second in the ACC (through games of Feb. 19).

• Entering 2023, Clemson had a top-20 national figure in average attendance 29 straight seasons.

SWIPING BAGS

• A key to Clemson's run-scoring success has been its ability to steal bases.

• Clemson totaled 17 steals in the season-opening series against Binghamton, including 11 in the season opener, one shy of the school record.

• The 17 steals is already approaching the 2022 Clemson season total of 32 steals in 58 games.

• Seven different Tigers have contributed to the team's total of 17 stolen bases.

• Benjamin Blackwell leads the team with six steals, while Caden Grice and Blake Wright have three steals apiece.