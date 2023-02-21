CLEMSON BASEBALL

Blake Wright hit two home runs and stole three bases in the opening series against Binghamton.
Blake Wright hit two home runs and stole three bases in the opening series against Binghamton.

Tigers look to continue momentum hosting Charlotte Tuesday
by - 2023 Feb 21, Tue 08:52

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers host Charlotte at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

GAME SETUP

• Who - Charlotte (3-1) vs. Clemson (3-0)

• Best Ranking - CHA - NR; CU - NR

• When - Tuesday (4 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 13-3 (1985-19)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 9-2 (1985-19)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Collin Kramer (CHA - 0-0, 15.43 ERA) vs. RHP Casey Tallent (CU - 0-0, 0.00)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 3-0 home record, swept Binghamton at home in a three-game series by a combined score of 33-6.

• The Tigers are averaging 11.0 runs per game and hitting .355 with a .589 slugging percentage, .466 on-base percentage and 17 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.00 ERA, .265 opponents’ batting average and 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .982.

CHARLOTTE OVERVIEW

• Charlotte, who has yet to play a road game and is averaging 9.5 runs per game, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Robert Woodard.

• The 49ers won three of four games against Ball State last weekend. They are hitting .243 and have a 4.80 ERA and .991 fielding percentage.

• Austin Knight is 7-for-15 (.467) with a homer and eight RBIs, while Evan Michelson has the team's lone save.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson pitchers did not allow an extra-base hit in the Binghamton series last weekend.

• Clemson's starting pitchers have combined to allow 12 hits, two runs (1.84 ERA) and two walks with 14 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched.

• Charlotte Associate Head Coach Toby Bicknell was Clemson’s volunteer assistant coach in 2007 and 2008.

ATTENDANCE

• Clemson is averaging 4,556 fans per home date (3), the ninth-highest figure in the nation and second in the ACC (through games of Feb. 19).

• Entering 2023, Clemson had a top-20 national figure in average attendance 29 straight seasons.

SWIPING BAGS

• A key to Clemson's run-scoring success has been its ability to steal bases.

• Clemson totaled 17 steals in the season-opening series against Binghamton, including 11 in the season opener, one shy of the school record.

• The 17 steals is already approaching the 2022 Clemson season total of 32 steals in 58 games.

• Seven different Tigers have contributed to the team's total of 17 stolen bases.

Benjamin Blackwell leads the team with six steals, while Caden Grice and Blake Wright have three steals apiece.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tigers break through in seventh inning to top 49ers
Tigers break through in seventh inning to top 49ers
Tigers seek rebound hosting Syracuse
Tigers seek rebound hosting Syracuse
Former Clemson QB selected in USFL draft first round
Former Clemson QB selected in USFL draft first round
Clemson's Valerie Cagle earns ACC player of the week honors
Clemson's Valerie Cagle earns ACC player of the week honors
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest