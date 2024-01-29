Tigers land in another preseason Top 10

Backing up a No. 10 preseason ranking from D1Baseball.com, Baseball America one-upped up that to place Clemson No. 9 preseason on Monday.

"The Tigers last year executed a midseason turnaround and made a run all the way to a top-eight seed in the NCAA Tournament," said Baseball America's Ted Cahill. "That performance raises expectations for 2024, even as it must replace key players like All-American lefthander/first baseman Caden Grice. Look for outfielders Cam Cannarella and Will Taylor to lead the way for the Tigers."

Like with D1Baseball, Wake Forest is also preseason No. 1 with Baseball America, and it is joined from the ACC in the Top 25 also by Virginia (10), Duke (16), UNC (17) and NC State (22).

Clemson's first ranked opponent could very well be the rivalry series with South Carolina to start March, as the Gamecocks are ranked No. 12.

"South Carolina is coming off a super regional run and has one of the best sluggers in the nation in outfielder Ethan Petry. He’ll lead the powerful lineup. The pitching staff has some new faces, but has a lot of big arms with big upside," Cahill said.

Fellow in-state foe and non-conference opponent Coastal Carolina was ranked No. 19.